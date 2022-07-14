Middle of growing season offers challenges for those in agribusiness

Farming is now agribusiness. These business people wearing blue jeans and seed company caps, operate expensive equipment while keeping their eyes open for various threats to their business. They watch the sky and weather reports, hoping for the right amount of rain, even though many have irrigation. They pay attention to the temperature, even though most have air-conditioned tractor cabs.

Their enemies are weeds and bugs. Their weapons: herbicide and insecticide.

And timing for rain and heat and wagging war on bugs is very important.

Those in agribusiness get input and information from a variety of sources, including Eric Anderson, MSU Extension field crops educator.

In late June, it was getting dry, but recent rainfall greatly improved the situation for crops throughout most of the region, Anderson said.

“Corn and soybean fields have responded quickly to the recent rain," he said.

However, standing water isn’t good and can impede growth and possibly cause plant death if soil remains waterlogged, Anderson said.

Crops need to be harvested at different times. The first cutting of hay comes early in June. In early July, those who planted wheat and are wrapping up their harvesting. Corn and soybeans will be growing for months and need heat for maturity.

While we’ve had some high temperatures, there also have been some cooler days.

A week ago, Anderson said, “We picked up 210 growing degree days — base 40 for alfalfa or 140 GDD50 for corn and soybeans.”

That's good, but now the temperatures are normal to below-normal temperatures for the middle of July.

As for bugs, Anderson they look out for western bean cutworm — WBC.

“With corn fields being at very different growth stages in the region, it will be important to monitor WBC flights for a longer window and scout for egg masses in pre-tassel or early-tassel corn where females lay eggs,” Anderson warned farmers.