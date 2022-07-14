ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Middle of growing season offers challenges for those in agribusiness

By Rosalie Currier, Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ePeR_0gfGHdpM00

Farming is now agribusiness. These business people wearing blue jeans and seed company caps, operate expensive equipment while keeping their eyes open for various threats to their business. They watch the sky and weather reports, hoping for the right amount of rain, even though many have irrigation. They pay attention to the temperature, even though most have air-conditioned tractor cabs.

Their enemies are weeds and bugs. Their weapons: herbicide and insecticide.

And timing for rain and heat and wagging war on bugs is very important.

Those in agribusiness get input and information from a variety of sources, including Eric Anderson, MSU Extension field crops educator.

In late June, it was getting dry, but recent rainfall greatly improved the situation for crops throughout most of the region, Anderson said.

“Corn and soybean fields have responded quickly to the recent rain," he said.

However, standing water isn’t good and can impede growth and possibly cause plant death if soil remains waterlogged, Anderson said.

Crops need to be harvested at different times. The first cutting of hay comes early in June. In early July, those who planted wheat and are wrapping up their harvesting. Corn and soybeans will be growing for months and need heat for maturity.

While we’ve had some high temperatures, there also have been some cooler days.

A week ago, Anderson said, “We picked up 210 growing degree days — base 40 for alfalfa or 140 GDD50 for corn and soybeans.”

That's good, but now the temperatures are normal to below-normal temperatures for the middle of July.

As for bugs, Anderson they look out for western bean cutworm — WBC.

“With corn fields being at very different growth stages in the region, it will be important to monitor WBC flights for a longer window and scout for egg masses in pre-tassel or early-tassel corn where females lay eggs,” Anderson warned farmers.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Reports#Field Corn#Agribusiness#Msu Extension
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sturgis, MI from Sturgis Journal.

 http://sturgisjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy