ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

16U/ Junior National Freestyle and Greco-Roman Championships schedule and area wrestlers

By Brad Bournival, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IEkn4_0gfGHZFK00

Here's a look at the schedule and area wrestlers for the 16U and Junior National Freestyle Championships taking place in Fargo, North Dakota from July 16-22:

Schedule

Saturday: 16U Freestyle Sessions 1 and 2; 16U women’s freestyle through semifinals; Sunday: 16U Freestyle through semifinals and to placement matches; Junior Freestyle Session I and II; Monday: 16U Freestyle finals and All-American matches; Junior Freestyle through quarterfinals; Tuesday: Junior women’s Freestyle to quarterfinals; Junior Freestyle finals and All-American matches; Wednesday: 16U Greco to quarterfinals; Junior women’s Freestyle finals and All-American matches; Thursday, July 21; 16U Greco finals; Junior Greco to quarterfinals; Friday, July 22 : Junior Greco finals and All-American matches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17RFJ7_0gfGHZFK00

Teams

16U Freestyle : Lincoln Rohr, Perry; Teagan Gilmore, Medina; Gavin Gruber, Walsh Jesuit; Ethan Dimos, Perry; Emeric McBurney, Perry; Mason Rohr, Perry; Kolten Mellon, Wadsworth; Jack Dinwiddie, Wadsworth; Owen Pasek, Hoover; Jace Jett, Brecksville; Cameron Plotts, Perry; Landen Johnson, Perry; Alex Boske, Lake; Evan Rizzo, Brecksville; Hunter Buckland, Wadsworth; Behlen Waugh, Wadsworth; Luke Green, Aurora; Johnny Green, Aurora; Brayden Kobylinski, Brecksville; Riley McPherson, Brecksville; David Davis, Ravenna; Aaron Ries, Wadsworth; EJ German, Brecksville.

16U Greco: Taegan Gilmore, Medina; Gavin Grubber, Walsh; Emeric McBurney, Perry; Isaiah Fontes, Hoover; Landen Johnson, New Philadelphia; Behlen Waugh, Wadsworth

16U Women’s Freestyle: Abigail Mozden, Alliance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uSLPA_0gfGHZFK00

Junior Freestyle : Javaan Yarbrough, Copley; Colyn Limbert, Buckeye; Braden Hahlen, CVCA; Owen Nelson, CVCA; Connor Novosell, Louisville; Kolten Barker, Louisville; Bryce Skinner, St. Vincent-St. Mary; Nathan Dulcie, Perry; Kade Mellon, Wadsworth; Jaxon Joy, Wadsworth; Kade Brown, Brunswick (St. Edward); Hunter Randolph, Walsh Jesuit; Chase Pluhar, Brecksville; Manny Scordos, Brecksville; Frank Gallo, Brecksville; Tyler Lillard, Aurora; Kyle Snider, CVCA; Luke Vanadia, Brecksville; Noah Broski, Hudson; Dominic Hoffarth, Louisville; Chase Pluhar, Brecksville; Donovan Paes, Streetsboro; Sam Cartella, Western Reserve; Dy’Vaire “Boots” VanDyke, Walsh; Coen Grimm, Wadsworth; Max Vanadia, Brecksville; Aidan Fockler, Perry.

Junior Greco: Javaan Yarbrough, Copley; Colyn Limbert, Buckeye; Connor Novosel, Louisville; Nathan Dulcie, Perry; Kolten Barker, Louisville; Frank Gallo, Brecksville; Christian Giltz, Perry.

Junior women’s Freestyle: Gabi Gartin, Chippewa; Jordan Palmer, Hoover

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 16U/ Junior National Freestyle and Greco-Roman Championships schedule and area wrestlers

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kvrr.com

Clay County Fair provides outlet for family fun

BARNESVILLE, Minn. (KVRR)- The Clay County Fair is back and families in the Fargo Moorhead area are happy to get out and bring the kids along. People say this fair is just right because it’s small enough for parents to keep track of kids, but still big enough to live up to the fair hype, with good food and a variety of rides.
BARNESVILLE, MN
froggyweb.com

Lightning strikes pickup in NW Minnesota, driver okay

FISHER, Minn. (KFGO) – A Horace, North Dakota man escaped injury but his pickup was destroyed by fire. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Jason Remarke was driving on Highway 220 near Fisher when lightning struck his truck. When East Grand Forks firefighters arrived shortly before 5...
FISHER, MN
valleynewslive.com

I-94 construction frustrates driver around the area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’ve been heading from Fargo towards Moorhead, or the Lakes, you’ve probably run into the traffic backing up I-94. Many have been running late for work or other errands as a result. We went to see how long it really takes to get through it.
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Sports
newsdakota.com

Mobile Food Pantry Returns to Valley City & Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Great Plains Food Bank will be rolling through Valley City and Jamestown on July 20th with their mobile food pantry. “The Mobile Food Pantry provides fresh vegetables, fruits, shelf-stable items, meat, bakery items, boxed goods and much more to communities in need,” the organization states. “Items are distributed right off of our truck by our staff and volunteers and delivered directly to people in need.”
VALLEY CITY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Two people hurt in crash involving farm tractor near Wahpeton

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were hurt, following a crash near Wahpeton, Friday. North Dakota Highway Patrol says around 3:30 PM, a truck was travelling eastbound on Hwy 13, about 6 miles West of Wahpeton, when it failed to see a tractor pulling a grass-cutter on the same side of the road, and rear-ended the tractor.
WAHPETON, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freestyle#Combat#All American#Ej German
kfgo.com

Valley City woman suffers ‘life-threatening’ injuries in I-94 crash east of Moorhead

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Five people were hurt when two SUVs, a car and a truck collided on I-94 east of Moorhead Thursday. 70-year-old Marjorie Eggert of Valley City, North Dakota suffered life-threatening injuries. The crash happened at around 10 a.m. in the westbound lane near the truck weigh scale. Traffic headed west was backed up for miles for more than 90 minutes while the scene was cleared and State Patrol crash reconstruction was underway.
VALLEY CITY, ND
valleynewslive.com

‘We have no where else to park’: Frustrations growing over parking fines near Island Park

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some residents who live alongside 7th St. S. near Island Park in downtown Fargo are getting more and more frustrated after many of them are being ticketed for illegal parking. According to a woman that lives on that street, they have no where else to park due to a lack of available space in their apartment buildings and construction happening to another complex.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Shots fired at person on apartment balcony in N. Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Early this morning, Fargo PD responded to yet another shots fired incident. This time, they were called to the 1500 block of 11th St. N. They say a person standing on his apartment balcony began talking to man walking across the street. That’s when...
FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
kfgo.com

Fast-moving storm dumped heavy rain in FM metro, hail elsewhere

FARGO (KFGO) – Several fast-moving storms moved through the area early Friday morning. It was a real rain-maker and unfortunately in some areas, also a hail-maker. Jim Kaiser, a lead forecaster with the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, says the thunderstorm developed fast in the Mayville area around 1 a.m. and tracked southeast. Before the storm hit the Fargo-Moorhead area, two-inch hail was reported west of Grandin, 30 miles north of Fargo. Another storm fired up around Lake Lark, Minnesota where two-inch hail was also reported west of town.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Drag performers threatened by Facebook page to be “exposed”

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This week, a Facebook page said it would be “exposing” drag performers who will be at the all-ages “Can’t Drag Us Down” show tomorrow. The show’s producer, Kyle Anderson, says: he tried to host an all-ages drag show in...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

"I'm running as a Christian": Moorhead School Board Candidate says district needs to change curriculum

(Moorhead, MN) -- One local School Board Candidate is sharing their religious perspectives, and what role those experiences will play in her decision making process. Moorhead School Board Candidate Nikki Pollock is working together with two other candidates, Lisa Hahn and Ken Lucier, to lead public school educators in the district. Pollock highlights a perspective she wishes to bring to the school board.
MOORHEAD, MN
wdayradionow.com

Several businesses fail alcohol compliance checks in Cass County

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Cass Public Health says only 36% of checked Cass County Businesses, or four out of eleven establishments, passed their alcohol compliance checks on July 7th. This includes four businesses in Casselton, including Club 94, Red Baron, Veteran's Club, and Z's Grub and Pub. Other businesses that...
CASS COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Bonded pair of Pitbull pups married for a cause

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A wedding at Homeward Animal Shelter is not just bringing two pups together in matrimony, it’s also a clever way the shelter is encouraging their adoption, and the adoption of other animals. Fran and Earl got hitched in a small ceremony on Tuesday,...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Two men arrested after shots fired in Fargo; Child dies in rollover crash; Child support for expecting mothers

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines: Two men are arrested after reports of shots fired in south Fargo. A 4-year old boy is dead after a rollover accident involving an ATV. A new bill is introduced to provide child support to women before their children are born.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Ex-girlfriend of man shot by FPD says he had ‘extremely violent tendencies’

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman is speaking out tonight in hopes of shedding more light on the man shot and killed by a Fargo Police officer last week. 28-year-old Shane Netterville was shot on the morning of July 8 after officers were called to the 1500 block of 34th St. S. for three men who appeared to be dead inside of a van in a garage. When officers arrived, court documents say Netterville fled in the van ‘directly towards officers’ and shortly after, 11-year veteran, Adam O’Brien fired his gun. Netterville died hours later at the hospital.
FARGO, ND
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy