Fremont school board seeks to fill open seat

 4 days ago
FREMONT — The Fremont City Schools Board of Education is seeking applications for a school board member due to Violetta Rhea’s recent resignation effective July 25.

Violetta Rhea has resigned her position as a board member due to other commitments.

Rhea has served as a board member since September 2017.

The newly appointed school board member will complete Rhea’s term and serve until Dec. 31, 2023.

Citizens interested in being considered for appointment to the board of education should complete an application which is available at the FCS District Office or on the District’s website, fremontschools.net. Applications must be returned to Jon C. Detwiler, Superintendent, FCS District Office, 500 W. State St., Suite A, Fremont, Ohio 43420, no later than 4 p.m. July 22.

The board of education will review applications during an executive session at the board of education meeting on July 25. According to the Ohio School Boards Association, members serving on school boards in Ohio must be district residents and registered voters.

