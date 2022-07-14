Millersport news: Cruisin' on the commons returns

The Millersport Sweet Corn Festival Committee will host Cruisin’ on the Commons from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Millersport Lions Park on Chautauqua Boulevard, home of the Sweet Corn Festival. Registration is $10 per car, truck or motorcycle and will run from 5 to 7 p.m. Winners will be determined for pre-1972/1973 to 1999, and 2000 and newer vehicles. There will be trophies, music, food, door prizes, and a 50/50 drawing. For more information call 614-562-1919 or 740-953-1521. Proceeds will benefit the Millersport Lions and their supported charities.

Buckeye Lake Independence Day Celebration

The Buckeye Lake Independence Day weekend celebration began on Friday, July 1 with a fireworks display over Buckeye Lake. Saturday morning, the Buckeye Lake Boat Parade started at Lieb’s Island. The Grand Marshals for this year’s parade were Ron and Trudy Craig and Lou Maresca. Winners of the categories were: Most Patriotic, Sam Wang; Most Creative, Rhonda Stevens; and The People’s Choice, Robbco Marine and Crew.

School immunization reminder

Walnut Township Local Schools parents are reminded to schedule their child’s school-required immunizations this summer – especially for kindergarten, 7th grade, and 12th grade. Contact the medical provider or the local health department to schedule before school begins on August 17.

National Honor Society inductees

The Walnut Township local chapter of the National Honor Society inducted 10 new members. They are Grace Beidel, Paige Brewster, Izabella Erlenbach, Amy Harrison, Alex Kelly, Delaney Leonard, Liz Porter, Logan Roberts, Alayna Thompson, and Kyle Wamack.

Spring student-athlete awards

Millersport High School athletes were honored with awards for this year’s spring sports. The following awards were presented:

All-Ohio Academic Award – Grace Beidel, Haley Eiginger, Makenzie Gossel-Smith and Elizabeth Porter

Baseball – Tyler Hall – First Team All-MSL, First Team All-District and First Team All-Ohio

Michael Levacy – First Team All-MSL, First Team All-District, Honorable Mention All-Ohio

Cody Blosser – Second Team All-MSL, Second Team All-District

Brenden Jakeway – Honorable Mention All-MSL and Honorable Mention All-District

Softball – Lexi Barch – Second Team All-MSL, Second Team All-District

Emily Blevins – Second Team All-MSL

Roni Rarey – Second Team All-MSL

McKenzie Sager – Second Team All-MSL, Honorable Mention All-District

Hailey Eiginger – Honorable Mention All-MSL

Emma Raver – Honorable Mention All-MSL

Boys Track – Tony Smith – Honorable Mention All-MSL

Girls Track & Field – Izabella Erlenbach – Second Team All-MSL

McKenzie Qurshi – Second Team All-MSL

Makayla Vizzo – Second Team All-MSL

Alex Kelly – Honorable Mention All-MSL

Delaney Leonard – Honorable Mention All-MSL

Walnut Township trustees meeting

The Walnut Township Trustees met July 5 at the township office.

Items of new business included parking in the township, a tree on Southbank Road, Zoning Commission alternate member, Fairfield Beach storm water study, Pleasantville Parade, county land-use plan, rezone date, asphalt bid opening date, zoning fee revision, and Board of Zoning Appeals member attendance.

The trustees voted to enter into executive session with respect to complaints against a public employee.