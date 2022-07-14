Carroll/Canal Winchester news: Festival sponsorships available

The 2022 Canal Winchester Blues and Ribfest is 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday, July 29 and from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. There are still sponsorships available for the festival, which averages approximately 35,000 visitors. The festival is a 501 c3 (non-profit) organization. Sponsorships are tax-deductible. Festival sponsors are listed on the website, www.destinationcw.org, which features a link to the sponsor's websites. For more information email info@destinationcw.org

CW teams up with SWACO

The City of Canal Winchester and the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio (SWACO) are teaming up to introduce Recycle Right, Make a Difference — an initiative aimed at improving the area’s rate of recycling.

In 2020, Canal Winchester negotiated a new waste hauling and recycling services contract with Rumpke Waste & Recycling. “In our first full year offering curbside recycling, Rumpke collected over 575 tons of recyclable material from our residents,” said Mayor Mike Ebert. “We’re proud of that number, but we know we can do better.”

Now, the city is partnering with SWACO to introduce Recycle Right, a program designed to promote proper recycling to residents using the curbside and drop-off programs. Utilizing recycling reminders, information about what to recycle, and access to a digital search tool, the Recycle Right program hopes to increase the effectiveness of recycling in the city and reduce the area’s reliance on landfills.

“It’s no longer enough to simply recycle, we must recycle correctly if we want to create the greatest economic and environmental benefits for Central Ohio,” said Hanna Greer-Brown, Communications Manager for SWACO.

One of the main goals of the Recycle Right campaign is to reduce the amount of non-recyclable items that are being put in curbside recycling carts.

The following materials are accepted for recycling at the curb:

Paper and cardboard

Plastic bottles, cups, jugs and tubs

Glass bottles and jars

Metal cups and cans

Carton containers

Proper recycling can have a lasting positive impact on both the environment and on local economies. The Recycle Right campaign is designed to improve recycling and the economy in ways that will pay off for years to come.

To learn more about the Recycle Right campaign or the many benefits of recycling, visit www.RecycleRight.org.

Dinner theater in Lithopolis

The Wagnalls Memorial in collaboration with the Wagnalls Community Theater is having a mystery dinner theater, Murder at the Mansion, at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23 in the original, historic social hall.

Tickets are $50, which includes dinner, with a choice of beef tips, chicken cordon bleu, or vegetarian pasta. A cash bar will be available. Tickets may be purchased online at https://wagnalls.ticketleap.com/murder-at-the-manor/.

For more information about Wagnalls or directions, visit the website, www.wagnalls.org,

