This September we are back in the Electric City for one of your favorite craft beer events!. As we enjoy everything that summer had to offer here in the Capital Region, there is plenty to look forward to in the months ahead - including the great weather and early autumn here in Upstate New York. Just like summer, those few weeks post Labor Day are absolutely amazing. And that includes all the great fall craft beers that will be available!

TROY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO