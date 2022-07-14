Tips on snapping the perfect shot: Boston-influencer has this advice

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Anthony Everett uses a tank and a ferry to get to this summer destination – Block Island. He gets a taste of summer life on the Block, hits up local restaurant The Oar and the revamped Block Island Beach House, and meets the gifted artist behind the charming “glass float” project. Meanwhile, Shayna Seymour pays a summer visit to ever-charming Mystic, Conn. She frolics with the sea life at Mystic Aquarium, travels back in time at Mystic Seaport Museum, makes a quick stop at Mystic Pizza (naturally) and checks out the charming Whalers Inn.
