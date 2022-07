DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a woman they said is missing after walking away from a traffic crash. Kala Miller, 30, was involved in the crash, which happened at 6 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 20, according to the sheriff’s office. She also goes by […]

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO