ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Teen, man shot at McDonald's in Framingham, police say

WCVB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Two people were shot early Thursday at a McDonald's restaurant in Framingham, Massachusetts, police said. Police responded at 12:30 a.m. to the fast-food restaurant at 343 Cochituate...

www.wcvb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Medical Helicopter Requested For Stabbing in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – A medical helicopter has been requested for a stabbing in Framingham tonight, July 17. The stabbing happened just after 10:30 p.m. Scanner has two medical emergencies on Taylor Street in Framingham. Taylor Street is located between Route 135 and Irving Street, and Blandin Avenue. Landing zone for...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police searching for missing Wakefield man

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Police are searching for a missing Wakefield man that was last seen on Saturday morning. Wakefield Police say 38-year-old Robert Cardavelli was spotted walking away from his home on Richardson Avenue on July 16 around 2:00 a.m. He is 6′0″, 130 pounds with a short brown...
WAKEFIELD, MA
NECN

Woman Killed in Worcester Double Shooting

A woman is dead and another woman is injured following a shooting at a neighborhood in Worcester, Massachusetts on Saturday. Police responded to the area of Cambridge Street shortly after 7 p.m. following a report of gunshots. According to police, a 41-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

1 person hospitalized after shooting in Dorchester, police say

BOSTON — One person was injured late Sunday in a shooting in Dorchester, police said. Police were called to Seaver Street shortly after 11 p.m. to investigate the incident. Few details were released, however a bullet hole was visible in the passenger side window of a sedan that was surrounded by crime scene tape.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Framingham, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
City
Framingham, MA
WCVB

Man dies after shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a man died following a shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood Sunday. Police were called at 9:14 p.m. to the area of Norfolk Street and Elizabeth Street, where they found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Seven face charges in connection with construction site break-in

BOSTON - Boston Police arrested seven suspects early Sunday morning for allegedly breaking into a Congress Street construction site.Jared Subiono, 22, of Boston, Rachel Pincus, 22, of Boston, Richard Tu, 25, of Roxbury, Jiashi Tang, 20, of Roxbury, Michael Yang, 25, of Somerville Crystal Rhee, 25, of Belmont, and Jingyu Song, 22 of Boston, will all face charges of breaking and entering and trespassing.Police said at about 3 a.m. a witness reported seeing a group of people dressed in black clothing, wearing masks and carrying backpacks inside the construction site, which was closed and locked. Police set up a perimeter around the site, which was under demolition, due to the hazardous conditions and arrested six suspects as they climbed over a fence. The seventh suspect was arrested near the scene.The 43-story building caught fire about three weeks ago and two people were injured.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Mcdonald#Tuft S Medical Center
WCVB

Harvard police searching for missing 23-year-old woman Mary Anderson

HARVARD, Mass. — Police in Harvard, Massachusetts, are searching for a woman who has been missing since Saturday. Mary Anderson, 23, was last seen in Hudson, New Hampshire, at 10:30 p.m. driving a navy blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma with Massachusetts license plate 8DXW20. Anderson was reported missing by her...
HARVARD, MA
MassLive.com

Woman dead, another injured after Worcester shooting Saturday; police investigating

Police are investigating after a 41-year-old woman was fatally shot in Worcester on Saturday night. According to a Facebook post from the Worcester Police Department, officers responded to the area of Cambridge Street at approximately 7:05 p.m. Saturday after a report of a ShotSpotter activation. Police received a call while the officers were on the way reporting a gunshot victim at the location.
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whdh.com

3 hospitalized after car crashes into bank in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three individuals were hospitalized after a car careened into the front of a bank in Cambridge, according to police. According to Cambridge Police, the operator of the 2022 Toyota Highlander was attempting to turn onto Somerville Avenue when the car accelerated into the front of the Porter Square Citizens Bank.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Large police presence closes down part of Cambridge Street in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A section of Cambridge Street in Worcester was blocked off to traffic as police monitored the area Saturday night. Crime scene tape and a number of officers could be seen in the neighborhood in the evening, with tape tied around the fronts of at least two homes.
whdh.com

3 people in Everett hospitalized for significant burns

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Several people in Everett were taken to the hospital on Saturday to be treated for burn injuries. Emergency crews were originally called to Gledhill Ave. sometime on Saturday afternoon for an incident there. 7NEWS learned that three people were hospitalized for significant burns, but are expected...
EVERETT, MA
WCVB

Several displaced after 2-alarm fire in Brockton apartment

BROCKTON, Mass. — Several people have been displaced after a fire tore through a residence in Brockton, Massachusetts. The incident happened early Monday at an apartment building on Ames Street, according to the Brockton Enterprise. Nine adults and two children have been displaced. The cause of the fire remains...
BROCKTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police pull body from Boston Harbor

BOSTON — Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was pulled from the Boston Harbor Saturday morning, police said. Police were called to 65 East India Row around 9:08 a.m. for a report of a person in the water. The Boston Fire Department helped police pull the person from...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston police investigating fatal overnight stabbing in Dorchester

BOSTON — Police in Boston were investigating a fatal stabbing that happened early Saturday morning in the city's Dorchester neighborhood. Officers responded to 110 Harvard Street just after 1 a.m. and located an adult male with what investigators said was an apparent stab wound. The person was rushed to...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy