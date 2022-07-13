ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates' Michael Chavis: Back on bench against righty

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Chavis is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins. Chavis had started in six...

www.cbssports.com

theScore

AL MVP odds: Ohtani passes Judge as favorite to win for 2nd straight season

Aaron Judge's reign over the AL MVP race is no longer. The Yankees slugger had been the overwhelming favorite for much of the season thanks to his prolific power numbers through the first half. But the sensational play of reigning MVP winner Shohei Ohtani (-114) has carried the two-way sensation to the top spot on the oddsboard at Barstool Sportsbook, bumping Judge into the second spot in a fierce race for the AL's top award.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs' Ian Happ: Ejected from Game 2 Saturday

Happ was ejected from the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets for arguing balls and strikes, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Happ was 0-for-7 across the twin bill, and clearly had seen enough of the strike zone. While it was a frustrating day, Happ is still batting .274/.365/.446 this season, and is headed to his first All-Star Game as a reserve for the National League. Since he will likely be playing Tuesday, it's possible Happ could get a breather Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Joey Wendle not in Marlins' Saturday lineup

Miami Marlins infielder Joey Wendle is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Wendle is being replaced at second base by Luke Williams versus Phillies starter Ranger Suarez. In 149 plate appearances this season, Wendle has a .278 batting average with a .734 OPS, 2 home runs,...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

The Blue Jays just lost to Kansas City’s Triple-A team

The good vibes that came from the series sweep of the Phillies were violently dashed tonight as the Blue Jays fell to the Kansas City Royals 3-1. The Jays failed to capitalize on a night that had lots of promise; Kevin Gausman making his return to the mound, the aforementioned sweep of the Phillies, and an opportunity to register another sweep before the All-Star break against a very inferior opponent.
KANSAS CITY, MO
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Connor Wong: Back in big leagues

Wong was recalled by the Red Sox on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. It's been a busy week for Wong, who was recalled Monday, sent down Wednesday and now recalled again Saturday. His latest stint on the big-league roster comes as Trevor Story hits the injured list with a bruised right hand. As a catcher, however, Wong isn't a direct replacement for Story, and he could have a tough time finding much playing time with both Christian Vazquez and Kevin Plawecki on the roster.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Out of lineup again Friday

Sanchez (personal) remains out of the Marlins' lineup Friday versus the Phillies, Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com reports. Sanchez will miss a second consecutive game as he deals with a personal issue. Bryan De La Cruz will start in center field and bat seventh versus the Phillies.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Back in action

Cooper (knee) will bat second and play first base Friday against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. A bruised left knee kept Cooper out of the lineup the previous two games, though he did appear off the bench Thursday. He's been cold over his last 10 games, striking out 13 times while recording just three hits, but his overall .295/.362/.453 slash line earned him his first career All-Star nod.
MIAMI, FL
Person
Michael Chavis
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Sitting Friday

Tsutsugo will be on the bench Friday against the Rockies, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Tsutsugo's off days typically come against lefties, but he'll sit here against righty German Marquez. He'll miss out on the opportunity to pad his numbers at Coors Field, though his .182/.271/.252 season slash line needs more than a little padding. Josh VanMeter will get the start at first base.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: On bench against left-hander

Yastrzemski isn't starting Saturday's game against the Brewers. Yastrzemski started the last three games and went 4-for-10 with a homer, two doubles, four RBI, two runs and two stolen bases, but he'll get a breather with left-hander Eric Lauer on the mound for Milwaukee. Austin Slater is starting in center field and leading off.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Orioles vs. Rays prediction, odds and pick – 7/16/2022

The Baltimore Orioles will continue their three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Saturday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with an Orioles-Rays prediction and pick. The Rays defeated the Orioles 5-4 to snap Baltimore’s 10-game winning streak. The game had no score when Trey Mancini approached the plate in the third inning. Then, Mancini […] The post MLB Odds: Orioles vs. Rays prediction, odds and pick – 7/16/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
#Pirates#Marlins
CBS Sports

Braves' Michael Harris: Swipes three bags

Harris went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a run and three stolen bases in a 6-3 victory over Washington on Saturday. Harris singled and stole second in the fourth inning, walked, stole second and scored in the seventh and doubled and stole third in the ninth. The three times on base mark the seventh occasion in 47 games the rookie has done so, and he's one of only two players who's recorded double-digit thefts with under 50 games played. Harris is slashing an impressive .284/.320/.503 with eight home runs, 30 runs and 26 RBI.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Soler: Activated from IL, starting Friday

Soler (pelvis) was activated from the 10-day injured list and is starting in left field and batting fourth Friday against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Soler is back in the lineup after he missed two weeks of action while nursing a pelvic injury. The outfielder has compiled a .217 average with 13 homers, 34 RBI and 31 runs over 254 at-bats in 67 games this season. Jon Berti (groin) was placed on the 10-day IL, opening a roster spot for Soler's return.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Twins' Chris Archer: Confirmed as Sunday's starter

Archer (hip) will return from the injured list to start Sunday against the White Sox, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Reports from earlier in the week indicated Archer was on track to pitch in Sunday's first-half finale, and that's indeed what will happen. He'll wind up missing only the minimum 15 days due to hip tightness. Prior to the injury, Archer posted a 3.08 ERA in 15 starts, though his poor 17.9 percent strikeout rate and 11.5 percent walk rate told a different story.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jason Alexander: No longer starting Sunday

Alexander will not start Sunday's game against the Giants, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The Brewers will start Aaron Ashby on short rest instead, though a reason for the pitching change was not announced. Something may be off with Alexander -- he threw only 73 pitches across four innings in a rain-shortened outing Tuesday and Ashby just threw 101 pitches Wednesday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Mets' Dominic Smith: Exits with apparent injury

Smith was removed from Saturday's matinee against the Cubs in the top of the 10th inning due to an apparent left ankle injury, Deesha Thosar of FoxSports.com reports. Smith began the 10th inning as a runner at second base, but he appeared to roll his ankle while taking a lead off the bag and was removed from the game as a result. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. It's not yet clear whether Smith will be available for Saturday's nightcap or for Sunday's series finale at Wrigley Field.
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

Toronto Blue Jays host the Kansas City Royals Saturday

Kansas City Royals (36-54, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (48-43, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (0-0); Blue Jays: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. Toronto is 48-43 overall and 28-19 at home. The...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Given ninth-inning work

Leclerc allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning during Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Athletics. Leclerc, who was coming off a promising stretch during which he allowed zero runs over his last seven innings, was deployed to close out a 5-0 lead but ran into trouble. His first pitch was taken deep by Skye Bolt, then he gave up another solo blast to Ramon Laureano, before Garrett Richards rescued the Rangers. With Joe Barlow (blister) landing on the injured list, manager Chris Woodward may have been acclimating Leclerc, a former closer, to a late-inning role.
ARLINGTON, TX

