Kansas City, MO

Royals' Cam Gallagher: Won't play in Canada

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Gallagher is unable to enter Canada for the four-game series in Toronto this weekend due to his vaccination...

Yardbarker

Royals GM 'disgusted' by Whit Merrifield's vaccine comment

Ten Kansas City Royals did not make the trip to Canada for a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays due to their COVID vaccine status. The worst part for GM Dayton Moore, however, is what one of the players had to say about the decision. Royals infielder Whit Merrifield...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Michael Massey in lineup Saturday for Royals

Kansas City Royals infielder Michael Massey is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Massey is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Max Castillo. In 1 plate appearance this season, Massey has yet to reach base.
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Royals add Nick Pratto, seven others to Major League roster

The Royals announced Thursday that they’ve recalled top first base prospect Nick Pratto from Triple-A Omaha as one of eight players joining the Major League roster. Also coming to the Majors are catcher Sebastian Rivero, infielder Maikel Garcia and lefty Angel Zerpa, who’ve been recalled from Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Additionally, the Royals selected the contracts of infielder/outfielder Nate Eaton, catcher Freddy Fermin, outfielder Brewer Hicklen and infielder Michael Massey from Omaha.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Kyle Isbel: Goes on restricted list

The Royals placed Isbel (personal) on the restricted list Thursday. Isbel is one of 10 Royals on the 26-man active roster who won't be eligible for the four-game series in Toronto due to his vaccination status. He'll be formally reinstated from the restricted list for the Royals' first game coming out of the All-Star break July 22 against Tampa Bay. Infielder Nick Pratto was summoned from Triple-A Omaha to temporarily replace Isbel on the active roster.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

numberfire.com

Emmanuel Rivera not in lineup Saturday for Royals

Kansas City Royals infielder Emmanuel Rivera is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Rivera is being replaced at third base by Nicky Lopez versus Blue Jays starter Max Castillo. In 195 plate appearances this season, Rivera has a .231 batting average with a .689 OPS,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

CBS Sports

CBS Sports

FOX Sports

Toronto Blue Jays host the Kansas City Royals Saturday

Kansas City Royals (36-54, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (48-43, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (0-0); Blue Jays: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. Toronto is 48-43 overall and 28-19 at home. The...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Sebastian Rivero catching for Royals on Thursday

Kansas City Royals catcher Sebastian Rivero is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Rivero will catch for left-hander Angel Zerpa on Thursday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Blue Jays. MJ Melendez has been placed on the restricted list. numberFire's models...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

CBS Sports

CBS Sports

CBS Sports

CBS Sports

CBS Sports

Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Primed for expanded role in Toronto

O'Hearn will start in right field and bat fifth in Thursday's game against the Blue Jays. With six of the Royals' options in the outfield (Andrew Benintendi, Michael Taylor, Whit Merrifield, Kyle Isbel, Hunter Dozier and MJ Melendez) all landing on the restricted list Thursday and ineligible to play in the four-game series in Toronto due to their vaccination statuses, O'Hearn should be a fixture in the lineup this weekend. Toronto is expected to bring four right-handed starting pitchers to the hill, which should lessen the possibility of the lefty-hitting O'Hearn exiting the starting nine. Despite having held down a spot on the active roster all season, O'Hearn has logged just 71 plate appearances through 88 games and is slashing .182/.225/.242.
KANSAS CITY, MO

