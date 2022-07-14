ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, NY

New York State Police Issue Statewide Alert for Missing 13-Year-Old Girl

By Adam Devine
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STILLWATER, NY – The New York State Police has issued an alert for a young girl who has been reported missing...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 48

Deathfire
3d ago

I am not one that really likes technology but, I think the putting those Apple tracking things in the child's shoes or backpack might help to find them if they go missing. Some people may agree and some won't on my comment here. I am a xennial and I was taught to not even trust the ice cream man. Kidnapping and trafficking has gotten worse, it is not even safe to go to Disneyland anymore, seen how a lot of people who worked there were trafficking. To be honest nothing is safe anymore.

Reply(6)
13
TheRagingBull
4d ago

We live in a dangerous world, and with our Border wide open it magnifies the potential danger 100x. Our babies are at risk of everything from drugs to child traffickers

Reply(2)
18
patdunham52
4d ago

Read the description then look at the picture; person in the picture doesn’t have blue eyes

Reply(3)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

State Police round up 6 ducklings on I-86 after mother was struck

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The photo is cute enough: New York State Police on Sunday rounded up six ducklings that were spotted along I-86 in Jamestown. The reason for the rescue, though, is that their mother was struck by a vehicle. The duck survived, and state troopers turned it over to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation so that she can undergo rehabilitation.
JAMESTOWN, NY
nypressnews.com

Amber Alert Issued for Missing 12-Year-Old Corinth Girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for Angie Carrasco, a missing 12-year-old girl from Corinth who police believe is in grave or immediate danger. Corinth Police said Carrasco is believed to have gotten into a newer model silver Chevrolet pickup at about 1:45 a.m. in front of her home on the 2700 block of Cherokee Trail.
CORINTH, NY
Syracuse.com

3 killed, 2 injured when car crashes, lands upside down in Upstate New York stream

Fowler, N.Y. — Three people were killed and two others injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash this weekend in St. Lawrence County, state police said. Jackie J. Henry, 34, of Richville, was driving a 2017 Nissan Rogue eastbound on Chub Lake Road in the town of Fowler at 4:40 a.m. Saturday when the vehicle went off the south shoulder, struck a guardrail and overturned. The compact SUV landed on its roof in a stream near 169 Chub Lake Road, state police said in a news release.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Body of missing swimmer, 22, found in Long Island waters: police

LONG ISLAND (PIX11)— The body of a missing 22-year-old swimmer was found on the south side of Shinnecock Canal in Long Island, police said Saturday. John Escorcia-Arroyo was reported missing after he attempted to swim across the canal in Hamptons Bay at around 2:11 a.m. Thursday, officials said. The Long Island man jumped into the […]
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Stillwater, NY
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Teen From Hoosick Falls

Authorities have issued an alert for a 15-year-old girl reported missing out of the Capital District. Rensselaer County resident Sky Stevens, of Hoosick Falls, was last seen Sunday, July 10, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Stevens is believed to be with an adult male and...
HOOSICK FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Teen reported missing out of Hoosick Falls

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sky Stevens, 15, of Hoosick Falls has been missing since July 10. According to a post from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, she may be several states away. The post said Sky is possible to be traveling in a 2005 blue...
HOOSICK FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair#The New York State Police#Crv#Nysp
NJ.com

N.J. man, 53, killed in South Jersey crash, police say

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Vineland, officials said. A white 2011 GMC Sierra traveling south on North Mill Road crossed over the double-solid yellow lines and into the northbound lane at 6:39 p.m. when it collided with a black 2018 Mazda, Vineland police said. The...
VINELAND, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shore News Network

New Jersey State Police Clean Up for Community Support

PITTSGROVE, NJ – Troopers from the New Jersey State Police Troop “A” Woodstown Station came out to show their community support for the A.P Schalick High School Football team. The team was hosting a car wash fundraiser for the booster club and the officers had a good time interacting with the students and on top of that, said they did a great job on the wash.
WOODSTOWN, NJ
96.1 The Breeze

Most Common Traffic Violations In New York State

If you have spent any time driving along the roads, highways, and byways of New York you know that there are a lot of bad drivers on the road. We asked people on social media to chime in with the moving violations they see most often on their daily commute. As you go through the list, I am sure you will go yep, yep, yep. Heck chances are you've seen drivers commit every single one of these violations on your drive into work just this morning.
TRAFFIC
WHEC TV-10

Motorcyclist dies after car collision in Chili

CHILI, N.Y. (WHEC) - CHILI, N.Y. (WHEC) - A motorcycle and a car collided in Chili, killing the driver of the motorcycle. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at 9 p.m. Friday. Authorities say the driver of the car, an 18-year-old woman, was traveling west on Morgan...
CHILI, NY
Shore News Network

Two Shot Friday Morning at New York Biker Bar

SCHENECTADY, NY – Early Friday morning, two people were shot at a Schenectady biker bar on South Avenue. Schenectady police responded to the Saw Mill Tavern at 2:14 am to find two victims had been shot, one still on the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. “Upon arrival, officers located...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Daily Voice

Missing Boy Found Dead In NJ Lake

The body of a 4-year-old boy reported missing was found submerged in the bottom of a New Jersey lake Thursday, July 14, authorities said. Police were called to Overlook Avenue near John A. Roebling Memorial Park in Hamilton Township on reports of a missing child around 5 p.m., approximately 40 minutes after he'd last been seen, local police said.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
WNYT

Firefighters extinguish Averill Park fire

Developing news out of Averill Park – an out of control brush fire spread to a single family home just before six p.m. Saturday. Firefighters were on the scene quickly on route 66 and were able to save most of the structure. It appears as though no one was...
AVERILL PARK, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

103K+
Followers
55K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy