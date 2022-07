Downtown Los Angeles, CA: A plane heading to Los Angeles International Airport was captured on video as it traversed the full supermoon over Downtown Los Angeles at 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Zak Holman / KNN

The image was captured looking to the east over the 101 Freeway near Broadway.

Video: Zak Holman, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network