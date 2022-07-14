The Enduring Tradition of the Business Lunch

The restaurant industry has been struggling through the pandemic with one challenge following the next. Escalating costs for food and the ongoing worker shortage have been enduring problems, but the staple of traditional business lunches upended by remote work trends may never be what they used to be.

It depends on the business, but especially for people in sales, the business lunch is still where a lot of business gets done. “The friends of mine in companies that have gone back to the office at least two to three days a week are having business lunches,” says iHeartMedia salesman Rod Windham. The novelty of zoom meetings has long worn thin, and the benefit of looking someone eye to eye while negotiating an agreement is still valued. “In revenue-generating companies that have clients, there is still, particularly in the old-school method of doing things, the desire to get back to business lunches and face to face meetings.”

People still eat lunch. Suburban quick eateries are busier than ever, but urban upscale restaurants are having a more challenging time getting back to what used to be normal.

If you’ve been thinking about meeting a client over a meal, it’s a good year to do it. One of the Covid relief bills increased the federal tax deduction for unreimbursed business meals back to 100%, where it had been before the deduction was reduced to 50% in 2017. But next year, the itemized deduction goes back to 50% so savor the full benefits of the meal while you can.

photo: Getty Images