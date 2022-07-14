ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Hard Scrabble Times for Texas Farmers

By Nikki Courtney
 5 days ago
The heat and drought could be what puts the year 2022 in Texas history books. The combination is hitting farmers especially hard.

Texas A&M Agrilife agronomist Dr. Reagan Noland in San Angelo says cotton fields in Central Texas are showing visible signs of distress. “The vast percentage of our dry-land crops have already failed out or are not going to yield this year,” he tells KTRH News. “We failed to establish a viable cotton or grain sorghum crop.” Noland says the few inches of rain in May and early June wasn’t enough to sufficiently moisten the soil for seedlings to establish. Reminders of the drought of 2011 are popping up.

Texas ranchers are feeling the distress as grazing grasses dry up, thinning the herds. Hay is getting scarce.

The information by Dr. Noland, in the latest Teas A&M Texas Crop and Weather Report, with regional breakouts in Texas, is here.

photo: Getty Images

