Big Cities Still Struggling to Fill Office Space

America's biggest cities are still struggling to fill their office space.

Workers are returning to their desks, but office occupancy is still way down. Cities like Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and New York all fall short of the nationwide average office use of 44%. Houston is faring better than those cities, but still far behind its pre-pandemic numbers. Financial expert Derrick Kinney says many company heads are rethinking how they operate.

“Most companies are going to go for smaller spaces, lower costs,” Kinney explained. “I think we’re about to see an entire new revolution in terms of use of real estate.”

Crime, convenience, and the cost of gas are all reasons why many Americans still want to work at least some of their time from home.