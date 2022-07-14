ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Big Cities Still Struggling to Fill Office Space

By Wyatt Goolsby
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49yQaH_0gfGEsMI00

America's biggest cities are still struggling to fill their office space.

Workers are returning to their desks, but office occupancy is still way down. Cities like Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and New York all fall short of the nationwide average office use of 44%. Houston is faring better than those cities, but still far behind its pre-pandemic numbers. Financial expert Derrick Kinney says many company heads are rethinking how they operate.

“Most companies are going to go for smaller spaces, lower costs,” Kinney explained. “I think we’re about to see an entire new revolution in terms of use of real estate.”

Crime, convenience, and the cost of gas are all reasons why many Americans still want to work at least some of their time from home.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston Ordinance Requiring Surveillance Cameras Goes Into Effect

Beginning Tuesday, some Houston businesses are required to have outdoor surveillance cameras installed, or face penalties. Bars, nightclubs, strip clubs, convenience stores and game rooms must install outward-facing, high-resolution camera surveillance systems. Police say these are the businesses where officers respond to assaults and shootings most. Attorney Eric Dick calls...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Business
State
New York State
Houston, TX
Government
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Here's Where To Get The Best Chinese Takeout In Texas

Chinese takeout is always a good idea. In fact, a recent study even shows that it is is the food that makes people the happiest. The app Lieferando studied 2,158 people in 2020 and analyzed their emotional reactions to different types of takeout. The study determined that Chinese cuisine boosted happiness levels by as much as 58%!
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#Crime#San Francisco#Occupancy#Fill Office Space#Americans
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Power Ironically Goes Out As Texas Weatherman Warns About Rolling Blackouts

As a Texas weatherman was discussing the possibility of rolling blackouts, the power in the studio went out. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog at ABC 13 in Houston shared the hilarious moment on Twitter — and it went viral. "That moment you're on live TV talking about the hot weather in Texas that could lead to rolling blackouts...and then the power goes out. 😳," he captioned the 20-second video of his forecast on Thursday (July 13).
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Human Skeleton Found In Texas Backyard BBQ Pit

Human skeleton remains were found inside a barbecue pit in the backyard of a Texas home, prompting a homicide investigation. The remains were discovered by a "person claiming to be working" around the home in southeast Houston around 3 p.m. Tuesday (July 12), according to KHOU. The caller called 911 after returning home and now investigators are trying to get in contact with them, Houston Police Department Sergeant William Dunn said.
HOUSTON, TX
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Texas Man Steals What Police Never Expected Would Be Stolen

A Texas man has allegedly committed an unthinkable and unexpected crime. Detectives with the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said 26 aluminum plans from four fields at a park, including the dugouts, were missing, according to KHOU. The planks are bleacher seats, Lieutenant Jim Slack said. "They have clips underneath it. He simply removed the clips with some tools and just physically drug them to his property," he said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy