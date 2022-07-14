ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

3 of the coolest Ohio swimming holes to explore

WKYC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReady to go for a swim?...

www.wkyc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Ohio explores increasing fishing line limit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio is considering a proposal to allow anglers more lines in the water statewide. The Ohio Wildlife Council received the proposal at its Wednesday meeting to allow a maximum of three lines per angler. If approved, the rule would take effect on Jan. 1, 2023,...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#For The Summer#What To Do#Local Life#Outdoor Info
Travel Maven

This Entire Town in Ohio was Turned into a National Park

Located in northeast Ohio you'll find the quaint rural village of Boston Township tucked inside Ohio's only National Park, Cuyahoga Valley. Home to just over 1,000 residents, this historically preserved town is seemingly in the middle of nowhere far from the hustle and bustle of the surrounding Amish Country stops. A trip to this village will have you feeling as if you're worlds away from everything.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

What is Ohio hiding about its puppy mill enforcement?

Every year, the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) releases the Horrible Hundred report (humanesociety.org/100puppymills), which highlights 100 terrible puppy mills and their appalling conditions. Many dogs in puppy mills spend their lives in cages outside, in harsh weather, with insufficient food, water, and shelter. Some of them suffer from injuries and ailments for which they receive little or no medical attention. Last year, Ohio had 16 dealers on the Horrible Hundred list, but this year we are down to only two. I assumed that meant our state was really cracking down on puppy mills!
OHIO STATE
WYFF4.com

VIDEO: Ohio couple celebrates their 100th birthday together

HAMILTON, Ohio — An Ohio couple who just celebrated 79 years of marriage is celebrating another milestone. Hubert and June Malicote celebrated their 100th birthday together with a joint party on Friday. Guests included loved ones and friends. The Malicotes aren't just husband and wife, they are also best...
HAMILTON, OH
700WLW

This Restaurant Has The Best Fries In Ohio

There are few things more satisfying than a basket of crispy, golden fries that are seasoned properly and cooked to perfection. Fries are versatile to people with varying dietary restrictions. Wether you eat meat, are a vegetarian, or you follow a keto diet, fries are able to be consumed. The only people that are unable to consume processed potatoes are those who follow a paleo diet. Fries are not only a staple side, but they provide customers with options. Some fries are known for their seasoning, while others are known for their shape. Regardless of your preference, this restaurant serves the best french fries in the state.
OHIO STATE
92.3 WCOL

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Ohio

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Columbus is the most supernatural city in Ohio. It clocked in at 264 total sightings,...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

More Central Ohio homebuyers are backing out of deals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More Central Ohio homebuyers backed out of contracts over the past last month, following a nationwide increase in mortgage rates. Industry experts say it’s not clear if rising rates are solely to blame. Sue Van Woerkom, president of Columbus Realtors, said she has seen more houses go back onto the market […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy