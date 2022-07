Eureka Springs has a new “Lady” in town. Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge near Eureka Springs was recently part of a rescue of three tigers and one lioness, later named Lady after a generous patron of the refuge took an interest in her. Emily McCormack, animal curator at Turpentine Creek, estimates that the lioness had been living in a dilapidated barn for at least seven years, “at least the last four she was totally isolated — no other animals around. So that’s really got to be a horrible thing for such a social animal like a lion,” she adds.

EUREKA SPRINGS, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO