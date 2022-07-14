ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police launch investigation into Olympian Mo Farah’s trafficking claim

By Nika Shakhnazarova
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1giY1k_0gfGAWHG00

London’s Metropolitan Police launched an investigation into four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah’s claims of being trafficked to the UK under a different child’s name .

The legendary long-distance runner, whose real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin, said he was brought into England illegally from Djibouti at the age of 9 and was forced to do housework and child care in exchange for food, according to BBC’s documentary “ The Real Mo Farah .”

“We are aware of reports in the media concerning Sir Mo Farah,” the Metropolitan Police confirmed to The Post.

“No reports have been made to the MPS (Metropolitan Police Service) at this time. Specialist officers have opened an investigation and are currently assessing the available information.”

The 39-year-old father of four revealed in the documentary he’s been consulting with a lawyer about potentially losing his citizenship as it was obtained fraudulently.

The UK’s Home Office, however, told The Post “no action whatsoever will be taken against Sir Mo and to suggest otherwise is wrong.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J5XHw_0gfGAWHG00
Mo Farah said his name was changed from Hussein Abdi Kahin in the fake travel documents used to fly him to Britain.
Getty Images

Farah, who became the first British track and field athlete to win four Olympic gold medals, said his children motivated him to be truthful about his past.

“Despite what I’ve said in the past, my parents never lived in the UK. When I was 4, my dad was killed in a civil war,” Farah revealed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PSQ9V_0gfGAWHG00
The four-time Olympic Gold medalist is considered to be the most successful British track athlete in modern Olympic Games history.
Getty Images

He continued, “As a family, we were torn apart. I was separated from my mother and I was brought into the UK illegally, under the name of another child called Mohamed Farah.

“From that moment, coming in, [I had] a different name, a different identity. I know I’ve taken someone else’s place.”

Farah, who now has three children of his own with wife Tania Farah, says he named his son Hussein to honor his roots.

Farah has another daughter named Rhianna, whom he has raised since she was a toddler.

#Olympics#Track And Field#England#Uk#Metropolitan Police#The Post#Mps#Home Office#British
