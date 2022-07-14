ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Now: Sunny Less Humid Friday, 80°-85°

By Tony Petrarca
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vR3dO_0gfG9bjl00

Good Friday Morning…

Sunny skies with lower humidity expected Today. Clear dry and comfortable Friday evening. Humidity will increase over the weekend, especially by Sunday under mainly sunny skies.

Hour-by-Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

Sunshine Friday morning, dry with temperatures close to 80° by 11AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48IqXW_0gfG9bjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wY0Xc_0gfG9bjl00

Mostly sunny Friday afternoon and seasonably warm. not as humid, highs in the mid 80s inland, upper 70s at beaches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48JU2v_0gfG9bjl00

FRIDAY FORECAST 2:00PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uDWzP_0gfG9bjl00

FRIDAY FORECAST 6PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32E8CC_0gfG9bjl00

BAY FORECAST FRIDAY : Light north wind in the morning, turning Southwest by afternoon 5-10 kts. Small waves at 1- 2 feet along with unlimited visibility

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I93H2_0gfG9bjl00

WEEKEND PREVIEW

Overall a nice weekend: Mostly sunny skies Saturday then partly sunny, more humid Sunday afternoon. Despite a slight chance of a late afternoon shower Sunday, it looks mainly dry for outdoor plans. Heat will build back in by the middle of next week with temperatures reaching the low 90s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mb7Co_0gfG9bjl00

Friday looks beautiful with mostly sunny skies, warm temperatures, and lower humidity.

Pinpoint Weather 12

Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Warm with Hazy Sun Today; More Humid Tomorrow

Happy Saturday! Overall this weekend looks good with a blend of sunshine and some clouds at times. Humidity is up a bit today and then much higher by Sunday Afternoon. Today will be mostly cloudy but some sunshine will pop up throughout the day. We’ll also be dealing with some more hazy conditions. A few […]
ENVIRONMENT
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Humid#Good Friday#Beaches#North Wind#Weekend Preview#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert for possibly severe storms

After some early showers and rumbles, we're clearing out a bit for late morning into the early afternoon. Of course, more sun means more instability and fuel for potential storms later on today.We have a Yellow Alert this afternoon through the evening hours for strong to possibly severe thunderstorms moving through.The main threats would be heavy rain and damaging wind gusts, along with some small hail. As usual, they'll be scattered and it's impossible to pinpoint exactly what towns will see them.Just keep an eye to the sky and be prepared for interruptions if you have any outdoor plans. Whether...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WWL-AMFM

More rain is expected today

Heavy downpours today could lead to localized street flooding. “Scattered downpours continue Thursday with a 60-70% chance for rain. There will be a few morning showers, but the highest chance comes during the early afternoon. Any downpour will move slow, so it could dump a quick 1-2 inches of rain,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
ENVIRONMENT
WPRI 12 News

East Providence man found dead off Newport coast

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has released the name of a man found dead Wednesday off the coast of Newport. The body of Rui Resendes was recovered around 9 a.m. off Price Neck along with an overturned kayak, according to the DEM.
CBS New York

Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds

For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
ENVIRONMENT
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy