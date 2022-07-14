Weather Now: Sunny Less Humid Friday, 80°-85°

Good Friday Morning…

Sunny skies with lower humidity expected Today. Clear dry and comfortable Friday evening. Humidity will increase over the weekend, especially by Sunday under mainly sunny skies.

Sunshine Friday morning, dry with temperatures close to 80° by 11AM

Mostly sunny Friday afternoon and seasonably warm. not as humid, highs in the mid 80s inland, upper 70s at beaches

FRIDAY FORECAST 2:00PM

FRIDAY FORECAST 6PM

BAY FORECAST FRIDAY : Light north wind in the morning, turning Southwest by afternoon 5-10 kts. Small waves at 1- 2 feet along with unlimited visibility

WEEKEND PREVIEW

Overall a nice weekend: Mostly sunny skies Saturday then partly sunny, more humid Sunday afternoon. Despite a slight chance of a late afternoon shower Sunday, it looks mainly dry for outdoor plans. Heat will build back in by the middle of next week with temperatures reaching the low 90s.

Friday looks beautiful with mostly sunny skies, warm temperatures, and lower humidity.

