Derlano Samuels murder: Killer jailed for nearly 19 years

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who repeatedly stabbed a boy in a "horrifying" fatal attack in a street and shop has been jailed for life. Derlano Samuels, 17, was stabbed on a road by Cam'Ron Dunn, in Cape Hill, Smethwick, before running into a shop where he was attacked again. He was...

