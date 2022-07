DERBY — A dog whose leg was amputated after being shot in Derby is doing well and has been adopted, according to a Facebook post from the Shelton Animal Shelter. The German Shepherd now named ​“Sheriff” was adopted by Dan and Victoria Loris, according to the post. His new mom and dad are police officers — Victoria in Shelton and Dan in Fairfield. Dan Loris was previously a canine officer with Shelton PD.

SHELTON, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO