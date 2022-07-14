The Arc of Warren County to host charity golf classic at Hawk Pointe on Sept. 12

We get the instinct to obstruct the development of new warehousing given their obscene proliferation in the Lehigh Valley in recent years. Their impact on the region’s quality of life is hard to overstate. But let’s be reasonable. There are still a few places in the Lehigh Valley where such development makes sense compared to the alternative. The abandoned Dixie Cup plant in Wilson Borough is one of those places. The factory cranked out its last paper cup almost 40 years ago. It’s perhaps one of the region’s biggest eyesores and few other properties rival it in terms of wasted urban space. Unfortunately, Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure is opposed to the county signing off on a tax break that would allow a developer to repurpose the factory for warehouse, storage and office space. McClure says he doesn’t want to invest county tax dollars into a project that will create more truck traffic and pollution. It’s telling that both the Wilson Area School District and Wilson Borough have signed off on the tax break. We’re glad McClure is taking a stand against warehousing, but there are far better fights to pick than this one. We’ve watched previous Dixie Cup redevelopment efforts fizzle over the years, and it’s clear that getting something done there requires some sort of public-private partnership. If McClure is unwilling to reconsider, the county council should propose its own ordinance for the tax break and enact it with a veto-proof majority.

WILSON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO