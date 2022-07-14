Rays beat Red Sox....Again, 4-1

Slip Sliding Away: Tampa Bay Rays' Josh Lowe scores against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) (Scott Audette/AP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shane McClanahan earned his 10th win and regained the major league lead in strikeouts during his final outing before the All-Star Game, pitching the Tampa Bay Rays past the Boston Red Sox 4-1.

Taylor Walls homered for the Rays, who have won five straight against the rival Red Sox.

McClanahan struck out six and allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings of three-hit ball.

He increased his season total to 147 strikeouts.

The 25-year-old lefty lowered his AL-best ERA to 1.71 and equaled his win total from his rookie season last year.

The loss dropped the Red Sox to 0-9-1 in 10 series against AL East opponents this season.

©2022 Cox Media Group