ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

US survey: 1 in 4 concertgoers say they won’t return

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Baltimore Sun (unavailable outside the US):. A recent study by WolfBrown, a California-based consulting firm that conducts market research for nonprofit cultural groups throughout the...

slippedisc.com

Comments / 196

AP_001264.496542d987214bc2ac23643ffad74bbd.1413
4d ago

Maybe people will wake up and vote policy not emotion!Funny most musicians and Hollywood stars support the policies that will ultimately put them out of business!

Reply(7)
82
Just Sayin
4d ago

Well most people that attend these symphony concerts are raging liberals. The same ones that wear 2 masks a face shield and gloves what alone in their car. so do you really think they'll go back to in person concerts?

Reply(28)
136
Karen Mcnaughton
4d ago

Concerts are expensive . The vendors charge a fortune. Parking costs a bundle. Humans at most concerts are rude. Bathroom lines are ridiculous.A young friend of mine was shot and killed a few years back at the Country Concert in Las Vegas. She left a husband and child behind.But that includes sporting events as well. I am just not comfortable at huge venues any more.

Reply(16)
71
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Valerie Bertinelli Declares America Is ‘Not the Greatest Country in the World,’ Social Media Sounds Off

The Supreme Court of the United States recently ruled on the important yet divisive issue of abortion. In the wake of the ruling, celebrities are chiming in with their thoughts via social media. After SCOTUS reversed the landmark case, Roe V. Wade, it sparked a conversation amongst many online who wanted to give their opinion. For instance, Valerie Bertinelli chimed in with her thoughts following the ruling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
Local
Maryland Government
Local
California Government
City
Baltimore, MD
Mashed

Once Popular Frozen Foods That No One Eats Anymore

Frozen food would be something of futuristic imagination without Clarence Birdseye, the father of the method and founder of Birds Eye frozen foods. Birdseye took ancient preservation techniques dating back to 1000 B.C. in China and modernized them in order to package, transport, and sell frozen foods while maintaining their freshness (via Eater). That was in 1930, and since then, frozen foods have diversified from Swanson's inception of the TV dinner to the growing cultural phenomenon behind Trader Joe's expansive range of frozen meals, meatballs, mac and cheese, and other finger foods.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#The Baltimore Sun#Wolfbrown#Audience Outlook Monitor
The US Sun

FBI and M15 issue rare joint warning for all iPhone and Android users over growing China cybersecurity attacks

DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, Calif. The atmosphere is beginning to resemble that currently found in many companies in America where the consequences of a looming recession are feared.
BUSINESS
The Atlantic

A Crisis Historian Has Some Bad News for Us

This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. America and the world are living through what Adam Tooze, the internet’s foremost historian of money and disaster, describes...
ECONOMY
IFLScience

Why Did People "Look Older" In The Past?

If you've ever had a look through your relatives' old photo albums from when they were young, or watched old TV shows, this thought may have crossed your mind: why the hell do these teenagers look like they're worried about mortgages and pensions on their way to their bi-annual prostate exams?
MICHAEL STEVENS
travelnoire.com

TikTokers Warn Black Travelers of Sundown Towns

“Don’t let the sun go down on you in this town.” If you were a Black traveler during the Jim Crow era and saw these words painted on a roadside sign, you would instantly want to turn back around and head in the opposite direction. Signs like this were fairly commonplace in America during the late 1800s and 1900s. They were an ominous decree to Black travelers that they were about to enter a sundown town.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy