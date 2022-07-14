Bicknell Man Arrested for OWI, Burglary

At 6:37 PM, Vincennes City Police arrested 50-year-old Robert Edward Sweeney for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Sweeney was booked into the Knox County Jail on $3,000. At 7:35 PM,. Vincennes City Police arrested 49-year-old Michael Edward Zoll for resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication. Zoll is being...
The Washington Police Department has developed a suspect in a shooting incident that took place on Thursday. The suspect is 23-year-old Carlos Rosario Gonzalez of Washington. Gonzalez is approximately 5-10 and 130 lbs. He was last seen in a White Cadillac CTS. Gonzalez is to be considered armed and dangerous.
The 2022 Knox County Fair gets underway today at the Knox County Fairgrounds in Bicknell. As usual, the first few judging competitions will happen this morning, with both the Poultry Show and Rabbit Show being held today. This afternoon, the Horse and Pony contesting classes will get underway this afternoon at four in the Horse Arena.
The final preparations are coming into place for the annual Knox County Fair. The event will start Monday, and continue through Saturday, July 23rd. Various livestock and other shows will be featured, especially in the first few days of the Fair. Grandstand events will also be on tap every night throughout Fair Week. More information is available by contacting the Knox County Fair office in Bicknell.
The average price of gas in Indiana Sunday was $4.59 a gallon, two cents lower than Saturday and six-cents higher than Sunday’s national average. The average price survey was done by the Indiana branch of Triple-A. Indiana’s average price of gas Sunday was also fifteen cents lower than a week ago, 58-cents lower than a month ago, and $1.43 higher than a year ago. In Vincennes, gas prices for many stations have dropped below 4.50 per gallon at this time.
Nearly 570 Duke Energy customers in Vincennes were without power yesterday following an auto accident yesterday. The outage affected areas on both sides of Washington Avenue from Saint Clair Street to past the U S 41-50 split at the tri-level. Power was restored to all affected residents throughout last night and overnight.
The annual Cops Cycling for Survivors program is coming through this area today. The annual ride starts in Indianapolis on July 11th, and ends at Indianapolis’ Crown Hill Cemetery on July 23rd. The ride will travel on U-S 41 from Terre Haute to Princeton during the day today. The...
State highway officials say State Road 150 near Shoals is scheduled to be closed Monday July 18th until late fall for the first of eight small structure replacement projects. Each replacement is expected to take 2-3 weeks, depending upon the weather. Local residents will have access up to the point...
The Knox County Council is just under two months away from setting budgets for County departments for 2023. As a rule, Council members take three to four long days to hear requests, and set the actual budget amounts, for the next year. Council vice-president Rich Chattin says in contrast to...
The grand opening for the new Ollie’s store in Vincennes is set for Wednesday, August 10th. The store is located at 619 Kimmell Road across from Walmart in the old Office Max building. Ollie’s says it’s America’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory.
The Sullivan City Pool will be re-opened to the public a week from today. The City of Sullivan is currently using a million-dollar READI grant to complete the renovation of the Sullivan City Pool. The grant is part of the money made available through the American Rescue Plan, and the Indiana Department of Economic Development.
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana has scheduled a hiring event for Industrial Automation Maintenance Team Members July 30th in Princeton. It runs from 8:00 AM until 12:00 PM Central Standard Time at the Princeton Career and Technology Center, 24-31 South Crabtree Drive. Get interviewed on-site, complete your computer and hands-on testing,...
