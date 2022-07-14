ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

The Top 12 Things To Do Around Sheboygan This Weekend

By Ben Olson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weekend Whassup for Friday, 7/15/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top things happening around Sheboygan!. Free Friday night outdoor movie nights continue this week at the Sheboygan County Historical Museum at 8:45 with Snow White! Bring a blanket or chairs, grab some bug spray, and don’t forget the...

localeben.com

Fair Food Festival at Dodge County Fairgrounds

You can burn off that delicious fair food that you’re going to enjoy later in the day at the July 16th Fair Food Festival! The Dodge County Fairgrounds will be hosting the inaugural Dodge County 4-H Fun Run/Walk on Saturday morning. The race begins at 9:15 am. This “GO...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Another Road Closure Announced in Manitowoc for Next Week

A road closure has been announced for next week in Manitowoc. Engineering Division Manager Greg Minikel told us that South 8th Street between Madison and Columbus Streets will be closed starting on Tuesday (July 19th). The reason for the closure is so crews can repair a sanitary sewer. The project...
MANITOWOC, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

1433 Ontario Avenue Sheboygan WI

ABSOLUTE MUST SEE RARE CITY GEM ON THE SHEBOYGAN RIVER! This 3 bedroom beauty is its own private oasis. Once inside the gate, you would never know you are in the city! Nestled in right next to the beautiful Kiwanis Park you are close to all the city amenities and events as well as easy access to the highway. Driving up you will find a 1 car finished garage with heating abilities and an extra parking spaces for 2 cars as well as easy off street parking. Through the gate you are welcomed with a GORGEOUS back yard you will never want to leave. Perfect for parties and entertaining the back yard features 2 large decks, fireplace, bar area, and outdoor lighting. This property is on a waterfront lot with steps down to the river with another deck. Inside you will find a beautiful living area with large picture windows overlooking the river. The modern kitchen featured a tub style sink, island, and snack counter! The rest of the main level includes 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Downstairs has another full bath, laundry room, a kitchenette, Living room with natural fireplace, and an unfinished storage area. This home will not last long…. call today for a showing!
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

LIST: Best beaches in northeast Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Don’t overheat this summer – take a load off and bury your toes in the sand of these northeast Wisconsin beaches. The following locations are based on three 2022 articles highlighting local beaches in northeast Wisconsin. Door County. — Baileys Harbor Ridges Park Beach...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Business owners along Wisconsin Avenue discuss parking elimination

PEWAUKEE — The Village Board on Tuesday will discuss possible action regarding parking in the downtown area along the lakefront. Along that area on Wisconsin Avenue lies a strip of businesses that could be impacted by a possible decision. Sarah Stephens, owner of Beach Bum Bakery, located across the...
PEWAUKEE, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

56 S Washington Street Elkhart Lake WI

For more photos and information on this and other homes available, visit our website: www.PleasantViewRealty.com. Elkhart Lake living at its best! This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is ready and waiting for it’s new owners. Located only a block from downtown shopping, restaurants, coffee shop, ice cream shop, bars and a quick 4-5 minute walk to the lake. The main level of the home offers a large living/dining combination, functional kitchen, primary bedroom with attached full bathroom, and a sunroom/bar room with access to the amazing outdoor entertaining area. The upper level has three nice-sized bedrooms and a full bathroom with a shower stall and separate tub. There’s a one car attached garage with alley access. The deck, patio, and yard space are perfect for hosting an outdoor party, enjoying the local parades, or having a glass of wine at the end of a fun weekend. Don’t miss this one!
ELKHART LAKE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

8 churches gather for Sunday morning church at the Washington County Fair on Sunday, July 31, 2022

Washington County, WI – On Sunday, July 31, 2022, eight Washington County churches will again close their doors in favor of a demonstration of unity as they conduct a joint worship service at the Washington County Fair under the theme “Unity in Christ”. This is the second year that a group of local churches will be conducting the Sunday morning service at the annual fair. Everyone from the community is invited to attend.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Watch some flights, crashes, and splashes from Milwaukee’s first-ever Red Bull Flugtag

More than 50,000 people packed into Milwaukee’s Veterans Park on Saturday to witness the city’s first-ever Red Bull Flugtag. The event featured 34 (mostly) local teams pushing their zany, hand-crafted, human-powered aircrafts off a 27-foot platform and into Lake Michigan—and hoping the things would fly. Designs included a flying deer head, a flying brat, a flying N95 mask, and a whole lot of beer and cheese. It was super fun! Kwik Trip gave out free Glazers, and one of the teams dressed up like little old ladies.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Spent shell casings found in Sheboygan neighborhood, police investigate

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department is actively investigating an overnight incident involving an unknown person discharging a weapon in a neighborhood. According to the department, just after 3 a.m., police responded to the 1800 block of North 11th Street for a report of an individual discharging a firearm.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Milwaukee, WI — 30 Top Places!

Check out Milwaukee in Wisconsin. The city on Lake Michigan’s shore is not just a tourist destination for its historical and cultural attractions such as the Basilica of St. Josaphat and the Harley-Davidson Museum. It’s also a must-visit for a foodie like you, with its multitude of eateries that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's bike-friendly status plummets, advocates say

MILWAUKEE - Did you know Wisconsin is one of the least bike-friendly states in the country?. It wasn’t always that way though, the Wisconsin Bike Fed says. The Badger State was once ranked second in the nation; now, it sits at number 29. "We are the only state in...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Saukville fire, gas leak; dog dead, officials say

SAUKVILLE, Wis. - The Saukville Fire Department said a dog died following a fire and gas leak. Fire crews were called to the home near Dries and Heilmann around 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning, July 17. Officials said there was a strong smell of natural gas, and meters detected high levels of carbon monoxide.
SAUKVILLE, WI

