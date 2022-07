JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri NAACP is partnering with Lincoln University and local churches to honor and remember enslaved people in Osage County on Monday. This observation came about when an Osage County native, Julie Allen, self-published A History of Enslaved People of Osage County, a book that contains public records and available history about the buying, holding and selling of enslaved people before and after the Civil War a few months ago.

