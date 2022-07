All good things must come to an end, but in the case of the 2022 Open Championship, who said they have to end after only 72 holes?. As we come down the stretch at the Old Course, things are tightening up now more than ever. Rory McIlroy, the 54-hole co-leader, is fighting for a share of the lead as he turns into the home stretch at St. Andrews. Cameron Smith, who played in the final group on Saturday, is mounting a run of his own. And that’s to say nothing of Cameron Young and Viktor Hovland, who are well within striking distance as they turn for Swilcan Bridge.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO