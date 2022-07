With inflation soaring across the country, the pressure at Minnesota’s food shelves, including those here in Wright County continues to rise. Second Harvest Heartland CEO Allison O’Toole says that despite record low unemployment, the current level of food shelf use is approaching what we were seeing at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. She says sky-high inflation, and record high food and gas prices are driving up the need…

WRIGHT COUNTY, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO