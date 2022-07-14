ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Violent threat prompts Parma City Schools to cancel Thursday’s summer session

By Chris Anderson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - District officials canceled summer class on Thursday because a Parma resident allegedly threatened violence against the city’s schools. The Parma...

Akron mayor, police chief to host 1st briefing since expiration of curfew

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett will host a news conference Monday to address city residents. Monday will mark the first briefing since Horrigan lifted the overnight curfew for downtown Akron. Their daily briefings began July 11 after outlining a goal to...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland Public Power reports outage in Old Brooklyn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Public Power is reporting a widespread outage in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood. According to a CPP spokesperson, less than 200 customers are impacted by the outage as of Sunday afternoon. The outage was triggered late Saturday night after two power poles were damaged.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman returned home this weekend after being hospitalized due to an attack. Loufman is sending thanks to the community for all of the “remarkably powerful prayers” and well wishes. He said he is making an extraordinarily quick and complete recovery,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Man dies after shooting in Summit County parking lot

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said authorities launched a homicide investigation Sunday after a 55-year-old man was shot in a parking lot. The medical examiner said Akron police officers discovered the victim with shooting injuries in the 900 block of Copley Road. According to...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Akron area residents react to results of Jayland Walker’s autopsy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Since 25-year-old Jayland Walker was shot and killed by Akron police people have been waiting for the results of his autopsy. Today, they learned from Lisa Kohler, the Summit County Medical Examiner, just how many entry wounds he suffered. “The autopsy determined that Jayland had 46...
AKRON, OH
Lorain Middle School Teachers Caught on Video Encouraging Kids to Fight

LORAIN, Ohio — An investigation is underway by Lorain City Schools amid allegations that teachers at Southview Middle School encouraged two students to fight during the school day on May 9, 2022. Footage from student cell phone cameras and surveillance cameras located in the school have been reviewed by...
Westlake Police Department to hold training at Parkside Intermediate School

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service alongside the Westlake Police Department will be conducting training at Parkside Intermediate School July 19. The training, which police said would last from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., will include the use of “simunitions” - a non-lethal training ammunition - simulators and blank-fire ammunition.
WESTLAKE, OH
Parma closes summer school after threat

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Summer classes in the Parma City School District are canceled on Thursday after a resident threatened violence against the schools. The district tweeted the announcement late last night. “We are working with the Parma Police Department to ensure that there is no actual threat of...
Two-Year-Old Alaya Brown Shot Six Years Ago, Family Seeking Answers and Asking Community Members to Stop the Violence

Alaya and Mr. BrownCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Alaya Brown shot in the head six years ago, and the family is seeking answers. At the time, Alaya was two-years-old. According to Alaya's uncle, her mother held her while talking to a young man in a car; another driver approached the area. The drivers exchanged words. Immediately afterward, gunfire erupted. A bullet grazed Alaya's mother, and Alaya was wounded. "Daily, my niece is fighting for her life," said the uncle, who wished not to give his name.
CLEVELAND, OH
Teen missing from Cleveland group home

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help to find a boy who went missing from a group home on Saturday. Gavin Hubbard, age 14, was last seen at around 5 p.m. when he left his group home at 19008 Nottingham Road in Cleveland. Anyone...
CLEVELAND, OH
15-year-old girl missing from Geauga County since July 12

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who is missing. Myah M. Patton went missing July 12, according to the sheriff’s office, and was last known to be in the Painesville area. She...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
1 dead after house fire in Cleveland’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS officials confirm one person is dead after a fire broke out overnight at a home in the city’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood. Police scanner traffic indicates the victim, possibly a woman in her 60s, was pronounced dead on scene. Crews were called to the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Lorain Neighbor Night returns to build trust, nurture relationships

Neighbor Night is coming later this week to Lorain. Neighbor Night is designed “to nurture connections, build trust and inspire action,” according to a news release. “Whether you have an idea that you want to move forward or you simply want to stay connected with your neighbors in Lorain County, Neighbor Night is a great place to start,” the release stated.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Shingles vaccine could help protect against COVID: The Wake Up for Monday, July 18, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. On Monday the National Weather Service in Cleveland says showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly in the morning hours. It should be cloudy in the mid-morning before the skies start to clear up, with a high near 79. The skies will be mostly clear by Monday night, with a low around 68. Read more.
CLEVELAND, OH

