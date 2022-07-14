Violent threat prompts Parma City Schools to cancel Thursday’s summer session

EUCLID, Ohio — At approximately 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon 3News learned of an active police situation at the Indian Hills Senior Community apartments at 1541 East 191st Street in Euclid. As of 4:55 p.m. 3News can confirm that one person was seen being escorted out of the apartment complex...
PARMA, Ohio -- The Parma City School District has canceled summer school activities including athletics and band practices after two unrelated threats this week, district spokeswoman Amy Popik and Parma police confirmed. The activities are canceled until the district gets information from Parma police about the situation, she said. Parma...
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett will host a news conference Monday to address city residents. Monday will mark the first briefing since Horrigan lifted the overnight curfew for downtown Akron. Their daily briefings began July 11 after outlining a goal to...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Public Power is reporting a widespread outage in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood. According to a CPP spokesperson, less than 200 customers are impacted by the outage as of Sunday afternoon. The outage was triggered late Saturday night after two power poles were damaged.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman returned home this weekend after being hospitalized due to an attack. Loufman is sending thanks to the community for all of the “remarkably powerful prayers” and well wishes. He said he is making an extraordinarily quick and complete recovery,...
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said authorities launched a homicide investigation Sunday after a 55-year-old man was shot in a parking lot. The medical examiner said Akron police officers discovered the victim with shooting injuries in the 900 block of Copley Road. According to...
EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — A large police presence gathered at the Indian Hills Senior Community apartments at the 1500 block of East 191st Street Sunday afternoon. Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team that a suspect was refusing to come out of the building. Police reportedly wanted to talk to him over […]
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Since 25-year-old Jayland Walker was shot and killed by Akron police people have been waiting for the results of his autopsy. Today, they learned from Lisa Kohler, the Summit County Medical Examiner, just how many entry wounds he suffered. “The autopsy determined that Jayland had 46...
LORAIN, Ohio — An investigation is underway by Lorain City Schools amid allegations that teachers at Southview Middle School encouraged two students to fight during the school day on May 9, 2022. Footage from student cell phone cameras and surveillance cameras located in the school have been reviewed by...
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service alongside the Westlake Police Department will be conducting training at Parkside Intermediate School July 19. The training, which police said would last from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., will include the use of “simunitions” - a non-lethal training ammunition - simulators and blank-fire ammunition.
PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Summer classes in the Parma City School District are canceled on Thursday after a resident threatened violence against the schools. The district tweeted the announcement late last night. “We are working with the Parma Police Department to ensure that there is no actual threat of...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohioans across the state will unite today at noon to call for an end to the death penalty in three major cities - Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati. The “Day of Hope” takes place on the anniversary of the last person to be executed in Ohio, which happened just four years ago in 2018.
Alaya and Mr. BrownCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Alaya Brown shot in the head six years ago, and the family is seeking answers. At the time, Alaya was two-years-old. According to Alaya's uncle, her mother held her while talking to a young man in a car; another driver approached the area. The drivers exchanged words. Immediately afterward, gunfire erupted. A bullet grazed Alaya's mother, and Alaya was wounded. "Daily, my niece is fighting for her life," said the uncle, who wished not to give his name.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have asked for the community’s help finding a man wanted for theft after stealing from a restaurant on July 8. The suspect, caught on surveillance camera at the Wing Stop located at 10514 Lorain Ave. The suspect took $300, a cellphone and several...
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help to find a boy who went missing from a group home on Saturday. Gavin Hubbard, age 14, was last seen at around 5 p.m. when he left his group home at 19008 Nottingham Road in Cleveland. Anyone...
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who is missing. Myah M. Patton went missing July 12, according to the sheriff’s office, and was last known to be in the Painesville area. She...
LORAIN Ohio (WJW) – The Lorain City School District is looking into student allegations that middle school teachers encouraged students to fight back in May. The alleged incident happened during the school day on May 9 at Southview Middle School. The district is investigating video from student cell phones...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS officials confirm one person is dead after a fire broke out overnight at a home in the city’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood. Police scanner traffic indicates the victim, possibly a woman in her 60s, was pronounced dead on scene. Crews were called to the...
Neighbor Night is coming later this week to Lorain. Neighbor Night is designed “to nurture connections, build trust and inspire action,” according to a news release. “Whether you have an idea that you want to move forward or you simply want to stay connected with your neighbors in Lorain County, Neighbor Night is a great place to start,” the release stated.
On Monday the National Weather Service in Cleveland says showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly in the morning hours. It should be cloudy in the mid-morning before the skies start to clear up, with a high near 79. The skies will be mostly clear by Monday night, with a low around 68. Read more.
