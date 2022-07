Good Saturday morning! We are starting off the day with comfortable temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s with just a bit more humidity than Friday morning. A weak disturbance to the north may bring some pockets of drizzle for our middle Tennessee counties. The weekend forecast looks good for outside activities with more sunshine on Saturday and highs in the lower 90s; a few stray showers may develop Saturday afternoon. The breeze Sunday will be light out of the south between 5 to 10 miles per hour.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO