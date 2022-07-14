TSMC: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) _ Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $8.06 billion.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had net income of $1.55.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The chip company posted revenue of $18.16 billion in the period.

