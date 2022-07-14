ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eight killed by Russian missile strike on Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia- president's office

KYIV, July 14 (Reuters) - Eight people were killed by a Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said.

Police said three missiles had hit an office building in the city centre and residential buildings nearby were damaged. The State Emergency Service said eight civilians had been killed and eight wounded.

Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

U.S. and Saudi announce package of agreements during Biden trip

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 15 (Reuters) - The United States and Saudi Arabia on Friday made a package of announcements ranging from removing peacekeepers from a strategic island off the Saudi and Egyptian coasts to cooperation in mobile technology, during a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden.
POTUS
Russia sanctions 384 Japanese lawmakers

MOSCOW, July 15 (Reuters) - Russia on Friday imposed sanctions against 384 members of Japan's parliament, the foreign ministry said in a statement. Moscow said the measures were taken against those who had "taken an unfriendly, anti-Russian position."
POLITICS
