Ericsson: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

STOCKHOLM (AP) _ Ericsson (ERIC) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $458.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stockholm-based company said it had profit of 14 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The telecommunications equipment provider posted revenue of $6.36 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ERIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ERIC

