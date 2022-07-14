ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severance, NY

A source of artistry

Adirondack Explorer
Adirondack Explorer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UkWVP_0gfFzdBZ00
Severance’s highest point offers a view of Paradox Lake and Route 74 in the spring. Photo by Chris Hunter

Severance has inspired generations of artists, view seekers

Hiking up Severance, one follows in the footsteps of pioneering families searching for opportunity, Hudson River School artists seeking inspiration and 19th century tourists looking for an escape from industrial life. Severance, just northwest of Schroon Lake, presents two picturesque views for a short but strenuous effort, a 2.4-mile round-trip with a 750-foot elevation gain.

Severance also faces an identity crisis. While the state uses “Mount Severance,” the U.S. Geological Service, on maps dating back to the 1890s, named it “Severance Hill.” There is no specific classification for a mountain in the United States. The designation is often just based on intuition and pride. One explanation from geographer Roderick Peattie suggests that “mountains should be impressive, possess individuality and should enter into the imagination of the people who live near them.” Nearby businesses sprung up named Mt. Severance Country Store and Mt. Severance Cabins.

In June 1837, artists Thomas Cole and Asher Durand journeyed to Schroon. They “climbed a steep hill, on which many sheep were at pasture, and gained a magnificent view,” wrote Louis Legrand Noble in 1853. Historians, such as John Sasso, believe Cole sketched Schroon Mountain (today’s Hoffman) from Severance before continuing to nearby Jones Hill for the unobstructed view of Hoffman featured in Cole’s “Schroon Mountain.” The Severance that Cole encountered had already been cleared with the lower slopes used as sheep pasture.

The loggers moved on to new tracts deeper in the wilderness, and the forest reclaimed Severance and surrounding mountains. After the Civil War, people flocked to the Adirondacks. Schroon Lake became the “Switzerland of America.” Four hotels rose in the village after the completion of the Adirondack Railroad to North Creek in 1871. According to the 1875 New York Daily Graphic “none surpass and few equal Schroon. Beautiful for situation, with thickly wooded hills surrounding it.” Mount Severance was mentioned as one of the chief excursions, along with Marcy, Pharaoh Mountain and Pharaoh Lake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c8NB0_0gfFzdBZ00
In the fall, one can sketch Schroon Lake from the summit. Photo by Chris Hunter

Various editions of E.R. Wallace’s “Descriptive guidebooks to the Adirondacks” from 1878-1894 described a carriage or equestrian trail ascending Severance. Despite Wallace’s implication of a wide trail, an 1890 Albany Argus article described hikers from the Leland Hotel reaching the summit after “breaking through two miles of underbrush, having lost the trail.” The accidental bushwhackers reported “a sublime and picturesque spread of scenery…which amply repaid us for our climb.”

Tourists from New York City in the 1870s paid $6.95 for a 24-hour one-way journey, leaving at 6 p.m. on a Hudson River Day Line steamboat, then taking the train from Albany to Riverside Station. Following a six-mile stagecoach ride from Riverside to Pottersville, travelers enjoyed a late lunch before arriving in Schroon Lake village after a one-hour steamboat voyage. The Severance trail was another two miles from the dock.

Today’s trailhead, off Route 9, one-half mile south of Northway Exit 28, is a 90-minute drive from Albany. It starts off a parking lot through culverts under the Northway. The route briefly parallels the Northway and turns right, following a small creek. In spring, the trail and creek can sometimes become one, a classic element of an Adirondack mountain path.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tt1NC_0gfFzdBZ00
The Trail begins with a tunnel under the Adirondack Northway. Photo by Chris Hunter

In a few minutes, you leave both the creek and the traffic noise behind and ascend a staircase and make a sharp right. Next, you take four short, steep rises to a level section, allowing for a chance to catch your breath and contemplate nature in a forest mixed with pine, birch, cedar and maple. Eight-tenths of a mile into the ascent, you pass a large boulder, swing right and begin the steepest climb northeast toward the summit.

At a ridge, a partial view of Schroon Lake emerges. From here, it is a short rock scramble to the summit for an unobstructed view of Schroon Lake and the Pharaoh wilderness. Late spring, summer and early fall vegetation screens the human infrastructure around the lake.

Continuing on an informal path for about 150 feet, a second view opens over Paradox Lake. The impact of civilization is present, as you can see the Northway and Route 74, which runs in a straight line toward Paradox Lake. There are no views to the west of the Hoffman wilderness; nature has obscured the western view that inspired Cole.

The summit is a great place to sit on a rock, enjoy a snack and watch for birds and butterflies. When you are ready to return, retrace your steps. If you take your time on the descent, you can watch for deer or ancient multi-trunk pines ignored by the loggers.

If after climbing Severance you are still unsure about whether you conquered a hill or mountain, a short trip to Severance Cemetery (just northeast of the intersection of routes 9 and 74), which hosts the graves of early community settlers, might help you decide. Mount Severance looms prominently. The view also offers a glimpse at some of the other peaks in the Hoffman Notch Wilderness, including Hoffman. And in the end, whether you call Severance a hill or a mountain, it provides a wilderness experience with stellar views that can be accessed by hikers of all ages.

Chris Hunter is a freelance writer and historian.

Recreation news and information

Sign up for the “Backcountry Journal” newsletter, delivering trip ideas, info and more to your inbox every Thursday

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Adirondack Explorer

Adirondack trail work is in his DNA

Tony Goodwin looks back on seven decades blazing trails. In June of 1966, Jim Goodwin cut a new trail up Pyramid to Gothics. Following behind, Jim’s 16-year-old son, nicknamed Tony, tossed aside downed limbs and clipped live ones. After days of hard work, Tony snipped the last of the...
LIFESTYLE
Adirondack Explorer

Adirondack skies missing Long Lake legend

The skies over Long Lake are quieter this week. So are the basketball courts, where a group of players met for pickup games for decades. In this tiny lakefront community, the game was almost a way of keeping time. It was a gentleman’s game, Mike Farrell recalled this week.
LONG LAKE, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Meet a woman dedicated to helping turtles

Wildlife rehabilitator has shaped her life around patching shells. Debbie Philp was deep in a meditative drum circle when she came face-to-face with an unexpected visitor: a dancing turtle. The meditation was designed to take Philp and her friends to a different state of consciousness, but she was initially confused...
SCHROON LAKE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marcy, NY
City
Schroon Lake, NY
City
Severance, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Bus shelters get a green makeover in Franklin County

Three installed so far, with hopes for more to come. If you live in Paul Smiths you may have noticed a new bus shelter right outside the college. Unlike most bus shelters this one is alive – or its roof is. Taken from a design created by Paul Smith’s College students and implemented by The Heart Network, this bus shelter has a green roof.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Cole
Adirondack Explorer

Film takes a new, close look at Lake Champlain

Screening at the VIC, documentary portrays journey of discovery. Last summer, Jordan Rowell spent two weeks exploring Lake Champlain and its watershed. In the process, he experienced some of the best and worst the landscape has to offer. Rowell paddled alongside awe-inspiring 200-foot tall cliffs along the shoreline at Split...
AGRICULTURE
Adirondack Explorer

Weston Mountain: A worthy destination

What do you suppose is the most popular mountain accessed from the Roostercomb trailhead in Keene Valley? Careful with your answer, it might not be the obvious. Well bad luck, it is the obvious. Most hikers scoot right up to Roostercomb, breezing on by the junction to Snow Mountain, which is an equally appealing, but on most days a far less crowded hike.
KEENE VALLEY, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Santa Clara tables vote on marina plans

Marina projects stir controversy around both Lower Saranac and Upper Saranac. Proposed expansions to a pair of marinas have stirred up resistance on both Upper Saranac and Lower Saranac lakes, raising questions around the state’s responsibility to study boat traffic on Adirondack lakes. The first project, an Adirondack Park...
SARANAC LAKE, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Adirondack Explorer

742
Followers
767
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

The Adirondack Park of northern New York is an unusual blend of public forests and waterways, private lands and small towns. The push and pull between land conservation and economic development often leads to disagreements over public policy and how policies are carried out. The Adirondack Explorer, a nonprofit 501c3 independent magazine and news website, is the only publication that regularly covers the issues affecting all corners of this 6 million-acre park. Our mission is to further protection of the Adirondacks and community vitality by raising awareness of the forces shaping the region and influencing public opinion. We do this with a staff of only nine—with one full-time editor, digital editor and two and a half reporters devoted to news. Our subscribers—generally people who know and love the park but may or may not live here—are spread among most of the 50 states, with the largest concentration found throughout New York and the Northeast.

 https://www.adirondackexplorer.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy