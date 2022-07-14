ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Haven, MI

A deadly evening on Lake Michigan as three drown and one is missing

By Ken Delaney
wkzo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH HAVEN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – After Lake Michigan conditions deteriorated rapidly late Wednesday, at least three people drowned and a fourth is missing. The first drowning happened around 7:30 p.m. at North Beach in South Haven. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says two adults and three kids were struggling...

MLive

Motorcyclist rear-ended on U.S. 31 while yielding to ambulance

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — A motorcyclist yielding to an ambulance was injured when he was struck from behind by another vehicle, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office reports. At 8:17 p.m. Saturday, July 16, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on southbound U.S. 31 at James Street in Holland Township.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Body Of 33-Year-Old Recovered In Lake Michigan

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — The body of an Ohio man was recovered Thursday in Lake Michigan, the fourth drowning from a day earlier in western Michigan. Authorities said Anthony Diehl, 33, may have been trying to help a 7-year-old boy who was struggling Wednesday in the water in South Haven. He also drowned. The search for Diehl, who was from Beaver Creek, Ohio, was suspended Wednesday night before resuming Thursday. “Unfortunately a lot of folks don’t pay attention to the red flags,” Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott said. “You’ve got to stay out of the water when it’s rough like this and a lot of times it’s people who are not from the community. They don’t understand the undertow.” Separately, the body of a 60-year-old man was recovered from the Grand River channel to Lake Michigan in Ottawa County. A 16-year-old boy drowned at another park along the lake in Ottawa County. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMTCw

One hospitalized, one dead in separate motorcycle crashes

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A motorcyclist is dead after a fatal crash in Van Buren County less than thirty minutes after another motorcyclist was hospitalized following a crash on I-196. Just after 7 p.m. Saturday evening, officers with South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) responded to the scene...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
MLive

Motorcyclist killed in crash with car near South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, MI -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash, South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) reports. At 7:23 p.m. Saturday, July 16, South Haven Area Emergency Services responded to a crash involving a car and motorcycle on Phoenix Road (CR 388) at Beechwood Lane (70th Street) in South Haven Township, the agency said in a news release.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WNDU

Woman dies in Michigan City shooting

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City police launched a homicide investigation after a woman died Sunday in an apparent shooting. Just before 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Springland Avenue and Roeske Avenue for a call of shots fired. They were further notified that a subject was believed to have been struck by gunfire.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Officials investigating massive warehouse fire in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in Michigan City are investigating a massive fire sparking Saturday afternoon at a warehouse. The Michigan City Police Department says crews responded to the 1100 block of W. Barker Avenue around 2 p.m. At least four firetrucks spent hours into the evening trying to...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WWMT

Police identify body of missing 33-year-old found in Lake Michigan

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Police identified the body of a man found in Lake Michigan Thursday as Anthony Diehl, 33, of Beaver Creek, Ohio. Officers with the City of South Haven Police Department confirmed the body recovered during search efforts in South Haven's North Beach was the body of the missing man who drowned while trying to reach a boy struggling in rough water Wednesday evening.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WLNS

Body found in Lake MI at South Haven Beach

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — After hours of searching, dive teams have found the body of a man who drowned in Lake Michigan in South Haven. Shortly after 1 p.m., a body was found off the end of the piers by the Allegan and Van Buren Dive Teams, as well as South Haven Area Emergency Services. The search is considered complete. The medical examiner is working to identify the victim, according to South Haven Fire Chief Brandon Hinz.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Lost shipwreck resurfaces in Lake Michigan nearly 200 years after sinking

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — A West Michigan couple believes they've located a once lost shipwreck in the shallow waters of Lake Michigan. Kevin Ailes and his wife, Amy, share a passion for preserving shipwrecks. "My main focus is preservation," Ailes said. "But in the process of preservation we come across a lot of information which is quite intriguing to go find something.”
SAUGATUCK, MI
WOOD TV8

Man, 76, drowns in Grand River near Grand Rapids

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man drowned in the Grand River north of Grand Rapids Tuesday. It happened off Konkle Drive NE near Jupiter Avenue in Plainfield Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says emergency responders were called there around 11:45 p.m. on a report of an unresponsive...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

