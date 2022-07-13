ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Gov. Abbott “disappointed” by leak of Uvalde surveillance footage

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
KLTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUVALDE, Texas (KAUZ) - Governor Greg Abbott’s office released...

www.kltv.com

HaylSaytan
2d ago

Well Abbott IS a complete and utter disappointment so… 🙌🏽. Maybe he shouldn’t have changed state law to allow teenagers just out of high school an ability to purchase mass casualty weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammo. That’s the state literally putting it’s people in harms way and unfortunately these children were targeted.

Related
KLTV

Governor Abbott responds to Uvalde shooting surveillance video

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott says it’s shocking that newly leaked video of the Uvalde school massacre doesn’t match what he had first described to the public as a swift and brave confrontation. The governor said Thursday that none of the inaction by officers that...
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

Gov. Abbott comments on the leaked surveillance video from inside Robb Elementary School

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Governor Greg Abbott expressed his frustration Thursday afternoon about how law enforcement agencies responded to the mass shooting in Uvalde, in his first public comments on the leaked surveillance video from inside Robb Elementary School.The footage was obtained, edited and produced by the Austin American Statesman and KVUE-TV.It backs up what CBS 11 News had previously reported – that no officers entered the classrooms where the gunman was for more than 70 minutes.Ultimately, 19 students and two teachers died in the massacre."Obviously, it's disgusting to see what happened," said Gov. Abbott. "It's been clear from the time of...
TEXAS STATE
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Beto keeps “showing up for and standing up with Uvalde”, while Abbott keeps spending money on the border.

Earlier this week in Uvalde, TX, The Unheard Voices March and Rally took place to demand justice and accountability from lawmakers in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and 2 of their teachers. Beto O'Rourke, who has been outspoken about the need for gun reform in the wake of the shooting, showed up to march with the protesters. When asked why he decided to attend, Beto said "These families deserve our support, they deserve justice, they deserve answers, and they deserve action. Every one of them to a person has told me they never want to see another family go through this. So, I'm marching with them today to support what they're doing and what they're asking for".
UVALDE, TX
