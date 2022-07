PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island has sued five more landlords who rent properties in which children with lead poisoning live, the state attorney general said Monday. The three properties in Providence, one in Central Falls, and one in Newport all contain “significant lead hazards" and the landlords have failed to comply with state lead poisoning prevention laws, Attorney General Peter Neronha said in a statement.

