WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Main weather concerns: No real big concerns today. Typical Summer weather rolls on for this Monday. Expect afternoon temps to course into the 90s under a mixed sky. Rain chances develop closer to the Gulf of Mexico through mid-late morning. Rain then spreads eastbound and closer to Orlando by early-mid afternoon. Coverage moves up into the 60%+ range. Heavy rain and cloud-to-ground lightning strikes will be the primary storm hazards today.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO