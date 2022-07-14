ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MO

Livingston County Library to present “Joy of Tidying”

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 4 days ago

kttn.com

Trenton Rotary Club honored for participation in Rotary Foundation

The Trenton Rotary Club was honored for its participation in the Rotary Foundation during the Thursday, July 14 meeting held at the BTC Bank community room. Michael Ormsby presided at the meeting, Joe MacDonald gave the prayer and Chris Hoffman was the sergeant at arms. Steve Taylor was the program chairman.
TRENTON, MO
Government
kttn.com

Browning Homecoming Sesquicentennial set to run July 29 through 31st

The Browning Homecoming Sesquicentennial celebration will be held from July 29th through 31st. Activities planned for that Friday evening include a baby and queen show, a performance by Felicia Moore, cornhole at 7 o’clock, an ice cream social at 7:30, and a peddle pull at 8 o’clock. That...
BROWNING, MO
kchi.com

Booked Into The Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail

Three recent bookings at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Wednesday at about 10:00 pm, 54-year-old Kimberly Suzanne Brandes of Chillicothe was booked on a warrant for alleged tampering with a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only. Thursday at...
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

“Pig Out in the Park” set for July 16th in Braymer

The Sixth Annual Pig Out in the Park will be held on July 16th as a fundraiser for the Shoal Creek Volunteer Fire Department. Judging will begin at Braymer Tait Park at noon. Participants can check in on the evening of July 15th. There will be four categories: chicken, pork,...
BRAYMER, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests over the weekend of July 16, 2022

The Highway Patrol reports multiple arrests in area counties on July 16th. Forty-year-old Casey Lester of Chillicothe was arrested in Clinton County on two Ray County misdemeanor warrants. The warrants were for allegedly failing to appear in court for speeding and failing to appear for no insurance. Lester was taken to the Clinton County Jail, and the Patrol notes she was bondable.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Mercer County Fair Beef Show results announced

Results have been released from the Mercer County Fair Beef Show. The champion 4-H bucket calf was shown by Abigail Clark. Mackenzie Epperson showed the grand champion bull. Justin Dixon showed the reserve champion bull. Allena Allen had the grand champion female and received senior showmanship. Scout VanGenderen showed the...
MERCER COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Extraditions By Sheriff’s Department

Three extraditions were handled by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. In late June, Deputies extradited 37-year-old Stephanie Johnson from Prentiss County Mississippi on a Livingston County warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on a charge of alleged Tampering with a Motor Vehicle. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. July 13th, Johnson appeared in Livingston County Court and pled guilty to an amended charge of stealing. She was sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for time served.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Booked to Serve His Sentence

A Chillicothe man, 60-year-old Terrence Raymond Feeney, was booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Wednesday morning to serve Shock Time. Feeney had pled guilty to the charge of DWI and was sentenced to 6 months of jail time – suspended and 2 years of probation. He is serving 30 days of shock time.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Ronald Lee DeHart

Ronald Lee DeHart passed away peacefully at home in Southborough, MA, on July 9, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Ron was born on May 4th, 1938, in Tarkio, Missouri, where he was raised. He joined the US Air Force when he was 18 years old, and served in England, where he met and married Patricia Sambrook, the mother of his five children. After he and Patricia divorced, he met Sue, who shared his life for 38 years. After leaving his 4-year stint with the US Air Force, he went on to a career as a field service engineer and eventually manager with Honeywell Computer Systems and took early retirement in 2001 after working in both the United States and England.
TARKIO, MO
kttn.com

Mercer County Fair officials announce results from Sheep Show and Goat Show

Results have been released from the Sheep and Goat shows at the Mercer County Fair on July 15th. In the Sheep Show, Jordann Doty of Maryville showed the grand champion ram, the grand champion ewe, and the reserve champion market lamb. Doty also received junior showmanship. Ayra Meeker of Laredo had the reserve champion ram. Wyatt Vogel of Lineville, Iowa had the reserve champion ewe. The grand champion market lamb was shown by Samantha Blanchard of Lucerne. Evan Boxley of Princeton received senior showmanship and was named Easter Memorial Showman. In county performance, Lane Hamilton of Princeton placed first, Evan Boxley placed second, and Cooper Boxley of Princeton placed third.
MERCER COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Dixie L. Grimes

Mrs. Dixie L. Grimes, 85, a former resident of Trenton, Missouri who was residing with a granddaughter Chelsea Sprague, Cameron, Missouri died at 8:04 P.M., Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Trenton,...
TRENTON, MO
kchi.com

Booked Into The Jail

One booking at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail was reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. 40-year-old Jeneva Carol Chenet of Belton was booked Tuesday for alleged probation violation from a sentence on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She pled guilty in 2018 and was sentenced to probation.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO

