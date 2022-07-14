Livingston County Library to present “Joy of Tidying”

Ronald Lee DeHart passed away peacefully at home in Southborough, MA, on July 9, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Ron was born on May 4th, 1938, in Tarkio, Missouri, where he was raised. He joined the US Air Force when he was 18 years old, and served in England, where he met and married Patricia Sambrook, the mother of his five children. After he and Patricia divorced, he met Sue, who shared his life for 38 years. After leaving his 4-year stint with the US Air Force, he went on to a career as a field service engineer and eventually manager with Honeywell Computer Systems and took early retirement in 2001 after working in both the United States and England.

