The Highway Patrol reports multiple arrests in area counties on July 16th. Forty-year-old Casey Lester of Chillicothe was arrested in Clinton County on two Ray County misdemeanor warrants. The warrants were for allegedly failing to appear in court for speeding and failing to appear for no insurance. Lester was taken to the Clinton County Jail, and the Patrol notes she was bondable.

CLINTON COUNTY, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO