SEWICKEY (KDKA) -- A Wexford man was killed in a one-car crash overnight in Pine Township.It happened along Wexford Bayne Road around 12:45 a.m., emergency officials said.The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office identifies the victim as 47-year-old Douglas Rockacy. He was pronounced dead just after 1:15 a.m.Officials have not yet said what caused the crash. It is under investigation. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

SEWICKLEY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO