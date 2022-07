Many of our readers will remember the Arkansas Supreme Court’s Lakeview ruling from a couple of decades ago, which shook up public school funding in Arkansas. The result was a big shift to equalize funding between large and small districts, but also led to consolidations that devastated rural communities across the state. We wonder if something like Lakeview II is in the future for Arkansas schools. This comes up because of aggrieved educators who were upset by Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s declaration last week that pay raises for teachers won’t be part of his call for a special legislative session. The starting salary for Arkansas teachers is $36,000 a year. Some districts pay more. There’s a clear bidding war now going on for educators in northwest Arkansas. But other districts can’t keep up. Helena-West Helena, for example, can’t find ANY qualified teachers willing to teach certain grades. So, how will the state address the growing inequities in public education?

