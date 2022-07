ALPENA, MI. – There is a lot of action in Alpena’s waters this weekend so don’t miss your chance to see the World’s Largest Rubber Duck. Craig Samborski spent his whole career running festivals. He decided to “go big or go home” when he became the owner of the World’s Largest Rubber Duck. Eight years later, Mama Duck is traveling through the Great Lakes. She made her stop Alpena along with the Festival of Sail this weekend.

ALPENA, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO