You can pinpoint the precise moment that Julian Casablancas realises he’s made a potentially gig-trashing error. It’s in the pause that comes after the fan he’s just invited on-stage at Lytham Festival to sing ‘Ode To The Mets’ – a six-minute song from The Strokes’ 2020 album ‘The New Abnormal’ that isn’t exactly a big sing-a-long moment anyway – admits that, despite waving a sign in the crowd asking to sing said song, she’s not exactly Maria Callas. “You’re not that good of a singer?” Casablancas replied to the fan. “You’re being humble, right?” Then, like a Top Gun trainee watching a mountain-side approaching too fast, he ejected himself from onrushing disaster, fleeing for the wings to (jokingly) “do some blow”.

MUSIC ・ 3 HOURS AGO