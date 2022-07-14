Two northern New Jersey men charged in shooting of tax driver amid robbery
Two men from northern New Jersey stepped into the courtroom for the first recently to answer for their roles in the shooting of a taxi cab driver amid a robbery back in May, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Naeem Jackson, 22, of East Orange, and Walter Williams-Lang,...
An American judge vacationing in Rio de Janeiro hired two prostitutes before he was kidnapped and held for ransom by two men who were posing as police officers. The magistrate, whose name has not been released by Brazilian authorities, arrived in the tourist hot spot July 3, according to police reports.
Police are looking for three suspects accused of beating a woman on public transport in what is being described as a racially-motivated attack. New York City investigators say the three suspects, all women, got into an argument with a 57-year-old MTA bus passenger. The interaction escalated, and the three suspects...
A West Virginia woman awoke from a years-long coma after being brutally attacked and identified her brother as the assailant, according to local reports. Wanda Palmer had been in a long term care facility in New Martinsville, West Virginia, after being beaten in her home in June of 2020, according to the West Virginia Metro News. When Palmer was discovered, Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellenger said she was so savagely attacked, authorities thought she was dead, the paper reported.
TWO men were found dead inside a home shortly after they moved into it, according to officials. The victims were identified as Terry White, 57, and Roger Dale Williamson, 36, by Tishomingo County Coroner Mack Wilemon. The coroner told local news station WTVA that the men died of carbon monoxide...
Two men from New York received 44 months of prison time for their involvement in the Capitol riot. Cody Mattice, 29, and James Mault, 30, pleaded guilty to assaulting police officers at the riot. As the judge handed down their punishment on Friday, the two men wept.
Kodak Black was arrested in Florida for drug-related felonies Friday, according to Miami Herald. The rapper was pulled over for an expired registration tag and windows that "appeared darker than the legal limit." Police said they found a small clear bag that contained 31 tablets of oxycodone and a total...
THE world's 'first billionaire drug lord' who lived like a king in jail with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats has been captured by Mexican troops after going on the run. A dishevelled-looking Rafael Caro Quintero was seen being dragged out in handcuffs after a sniffer dog found him hiding a bus in footage shared by Mexican forces.
Tyreek CrawfordAtlantic County Prosecutor's Office. An Egg Harbor Township man is wanted in shooting that killed a Somers Point father of seven in February. Tyreek Crawford, 20, is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Joshua Hannah on Feb. 10.
A man found dead in Central Park last year with a rope around his neck was killed, police said Friday. Nearly 10 months after he died, the victim was identified Friday as Elvis Garcia, 26. Police said he was homeless.
An Alameda County Superior Court judge last week ordered state housing administrators to temporarily stop denying pending COVID-19-related rental assistance applications. Judge Frank Roesch ordered the California Department of Housing and Community Development to pause denials while the court decides if the state’s application process violates due process standards.
GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Three people were fatally shot and two were injured Sunday evening at an Indiana mall after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him, police said. The man entered the Greenwood Park Mall with...
GREENWOOD, Ind., July 18 (Reuters) - Au 22-year-old bystander who witnessed a deadly shooting over the weekend at a shopping mall near Indianapolis was hailed as a hero on Monday for killing the gunman and limiting the number of casualties in the massacre.
The next time you’re selected as a juror in New Jersey, expect more questions, new videos on implicit bias, and maybe even more money. In an effort to reduce bias in jury selection and expand the pool of prospective jurors, the state Supreme Court is adopting 25 changes to the selection process, the court announced Wednesday.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz began on Monday, the deadliest U.S. mass shooting to go before a jury. Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty last October to 17 counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 14 students and three staff members at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School, and is only contesting his sentence. Jurors must decide whether he gets death or life without parole. Lead prosecutor Mike Satz was expected to highlight Cruz’s brutality as he stalked a three-story classroom building, firing his AR-15 semi-automatic rifle down hallways and into classrooms. Cruz sometimes walked back to wounded victims and killed them with a second volley of shots. “Cold, calculated, manipulative and deadly” was how Satz described him, describing a video Cruz made three days before the massacre.
NEWARK, N.J. -- Car theft is spiking on Long Island and now police are reaching across state lines for answers.They say they've documented that three-quarters of cars stolen from Nassau County driveways are turning up in Newark.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Thursday, a new strategy is focusing on New Jersey.To date, a whopping 590 cars stolen have been stolen in Nassau, up 150 percent from last year. Now, police say their intelligence points across the river for answers, adding 75 percent of the cars have been recovered in the Garden State's largest city."Now, we are going to take the fight...
New Law Establishing the New Jersey Easy Enrollment Health Insurance Program Aims to Improve Access to Affordable Health Coverage for Residents. On June 30 Governor Murphy signed legislation (along with 29 other bills) creating the New Jersey Easy Enrollment Health Insurance Program hoping to help New Jerseyans obtain health insurance through Get Covered New Jersey, the State's official health insurance marketplace.
NEWARK, N.J. — (NEWARK, N.J.) -- If you travel more than a mile to a supermarket, supercenter, or large grocery store with affordable and healthy food options in an urban area, and more than 20 miles in a rural area, you live in what's considered the definition of a food desert by the U.S Department of Agriculture.
