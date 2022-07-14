ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Orange, NJ

Two northern New Jersey men charged in shooting of tax driver amid robbery

By Vin Ebenau
92.7 WOBM
 4 days ago
Two men from northern New Jersey stepped into the courtroom for the first recently to answer for their roles in the shooting of a taxi cab driver amid a robbery back in May, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Naeem Jackson, 22, of East Orange, and Walter Williams-Lang,...

