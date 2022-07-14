4 teens critically injured after shooting in front of North Philadelphia home

Investigators said the two girls were shot in the face, and that one of them was seriously wounded.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four teenagers are in critical condition after more than 20 shots were fired in their direction near a North Philadelphia home early Thursday morning.

Investigators said the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at North 7th and Wallace streets at the Spring Garden Homes community.

Police found the victims in the courtyard.

They are described as a 13-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl.

Investigators said the two girls were shot in the face, and that one of them was seriously wounded.

The boys were shot in their arms and legs, according to police.

Though this incident occurred past the 10 p.m. citywide curfew for children under 18, authorities said the teens were standing outside one of the units where two of them lived.

"They were just a few feet from the front door on the courtyard right in front of the house where two of the victims lived. The other two we believe were just visiting, they were friends, when someone fired at least 21 shots in the direction of these teenagers, striking all four," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police said officers found a revolver at the scene, but aren't sure yet whether it was used.

The four teens remain hospitalized. They are expected to survive their injuries, police said.

Another quadruple shooting happened hours earlier in West Philadelphia where three adults and a 2-year-old boy were injured.