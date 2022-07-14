ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6abc Action News

4 teens critically injured after shooting in front of North Philadelphia home

By Corey Davis
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

Investigators said the two girls were shot in the face, and that one of them was seriously wounded.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four teenagers are in critical condition after more than 20 shots were fired in their direction near a North Philadelphia home early Thursday morning.

Investigators said the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at North 7th and Wallace streets at the Spring Garden Homes community.

Police found the victims in the courtyard.

They are described as a 13-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl.

Investigators said the two girls were shot in the face, and that one of them was seriously wounded.

The boys were shot in their arms and legs, according to police.

Though this incident occurred past the 10 p.m. citywide curfew for children under 18, authorities said the teens were standing outside one of the units where two of them lived.

"They were just a few feet from the front door on the courtyard right in front of the house where two of the victims lived. The other two we believe were just visiting, they were friends, when someone fired at least 21 shots in the direction of these teenagers, striking all four," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police said officers found a revolver at the scene, but aren't sure yet whether it was used.

The four teens remain hospitalized. They are expected to survive their injuries, police said.

Another quadruple shooting happened hours earlier in West Philadelphia where three adults and a 2-year-old boy were injured.

Comments / 11

Rocky Davis
3d ago

this is definitely different from the time I grew up in Philly, yea it was crime, but dam it wasn't nothing compared to this rate

Reply
7
momabear 18
3d ago

omg that a shame but once again why are these kids out at 2AM where are these parents why are these kids out in the street . What are these parents saying why are these kids out at 2am . Sorry to say but at 2am that up to no good and now they are fighting for their life . So dame Sad . I pray they pull through and with no problems as they heal . God bless these kids n their family.

Reply
3
momabear 18
3d ago

There should always be a curfew no matter what becuz times have changed and its just getting worse as time goes on so anyone under the age 19 should be in the house by 9 pm no matter what unless you're coming home from work.

Reply
2
Related
CBS Philly

Man Shot 6 Times In Juniata Park, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 52-year-old man was shot six times in the abdomen in Philadelphia’s Juniata Park section on Sunday, police say. The shooting happened on the 3900 block of L Street in the rear of a driveway. Police say the man was placed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital. No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered, authorities say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police Investigating Suspicious Death After Finding Woman Bleeding, Unresponsive Inside Park In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a suspicious death after finding a 55-year-old woman unresponsive and bleeding inside a park in North Philadelphia on Sunday night. The woman was found on the 2500 block of Germantown Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. She was lying in the park, bleeding from her private area and her body was exposed, authorities say. The woman was transported to Temple University Hospital by medics, where she was pronounced dead at 8:35 p.m., according to police. No further information has been released.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#West Philadelphia#North Philadelphia#Philadelphia Police#Gun Violence#Violent Crime
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police: 96-Year-Old Woman Dies Due To Blunt Force Trauma To Head, Body In Roxborough; Man In Custody

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say they have a man in custody after a 96-year-old woman died due to sustaining blunt force trauma to her head and body inside the living room of a home in Roxborough on Sunday. The incident happened just after 1 p.m. on the 4200 block of Houghton Street. Police say they recovered a weapon. It’s unclear what led to the incident.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: 24-Year-Old Man Dies After Shooting In Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –  A 24-year-old man was shot in the chest once and killed in Southwest Philadelphia. The incident occurred around the 6100 block of West Passyunk Avenue on Saturday at 3:22 a.m. The man was transported to Methodist Hospital in a private vehicle, where he was pronounced dead at 3:52 a.m. The driver of the private vehicle got into a second vehicle and drove away. No weapon was recovered and no arrests were made, according to police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

At Least 27 Shots Fired During Juniata Park Shooting That Sent 4 Men To Hospital: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting in Philadelphia’s Juniata Park section has sent four men to the hospital on Saturday, police say. The shooting happened on the 1300 block of East Luzerne Street around 4 p.m. Police say a 20-year-old man was shot nine times throughout his body. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by police and placed in critical condition. A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body, authorities say. The man was transported to Jefferson Frankford Hospital by a private vehicle where he was placed in critical but stable condition. He will be transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot In Head, Killed Along Kelly Drive In Fairmount Park: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 31-year-old man was shot once in the back of the head and killed along Kelly Drive in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened just after 6 a.m. Police say the man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police were investigating in a parking lot near the Strawberry Mansion Bridge. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, according to police. The shooting is under investigation. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police: Man Shot In Hunting Park On His Way Home After Shift At UPS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 47-year-old man was shot once in the abdomen after working a shift at UPS early Saturday morning in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park section, police say. The shooting happened on the 4200 block of North 7th Street around 4:45 a.m. He was placed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital, according to police. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

38-Year-Old Male Shot and Killed in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — On Saturday, June 4, 2022, a 38-year-old man was fatally shot in Philadelphia. According to police reports, the victim was involved in a fist fight with an unknown, bald black male when he was shot multiple times. He was rushed to Temple Hospital but ultimately died from his injuries. This tragic event is still under investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

1 confirmed dead in South Jersey crash, police say

One person was confirmed dead an early morning single-vehicle crash in Oldmans Township, State Police spokeswoman Brandi Slota said. Authorities have not released the identity of the person killed in the Salem County crash, which was reported at 5:09 a.m. Sunday on Straughns Mill Road. Troopers are still investigating the...
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

21-Year-Old Derrick Jones Charged In 2 Separate Philadelphia Shootings That Left 3 Men Dead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police announced the arrest of a man they say shot and killed three people. Police added the gunman chose his victims randomly and the attacks were completely unprovoked. Police are calling this a totally random act of violence and they feared this suspect could strike again. They identified the suspect as 21-year-old Derrick Jones and he was taken into custody Thursday morning during a raid in West Oak Lane where he lived with his grandmother and younger sister. Police released Jones’ mugshot and tell CBS3 he is the man behind three random killings. Jones followed his victims after they got...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man In Custody For DUI After Rear-Ending Officer’s Vehicle In Roxborough: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Police say a man is in custody for driving under the influence after he rear-ended an officer’s vehicle in Philadelphia’s Roxborough neighborhood on Saturday. The crash occurred on the 8700 block of Ridge Avenue and 6 p.m. While on routine patrol, police say an officer was rear-ended by a man driving a white Chevrolet. The officer was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and is expected to be treated and released. Police say the officer’s vehicle sustained moderate rear-end damage, while the Chevrolet sustained heavy front end damage. The driver of the Chevrolet was also transported to Einstein Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time, but he’s currently in police custody. The crash is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: Man Dies After Being Shot 4 Times In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead after he was shot multiple times in Kensington on Friday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened in the 3500 block of Amber Street shortly after 4:30 p.m. Police said the man was shot twice in his chest and twice in the head. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, according to police, and later died from his wounds. So far, police said there are no arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
103K+
Followers
14K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy