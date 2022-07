There are plenty of opportunities to earn and grow as a contributor to blockchain tech even without being a developer fluent in Solidity, Rust or some other complex foreign computer language. To find these opportunities, you really have to know where to look, and it helps to think “outside the box” The work of all types is being sought after by blockchain-based companies. The work can range from simple jobs like making memes to more skilled tasks like poap design or in-depth research articles.

