Daytona Beach, FL

A statue honoring Mary McLeod Bethune is unveiled at the U.S. capitol

By Danielle Prieur
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 4 days ago

Mary McLeod Bethune was a civil rights activist and the daughter of former slaves. Now her statue stands in the U.S. Capitol's Statuary Hall. She's the first African American to be honored there. From member station WMFE in Orlando, Danielle Prieur reports. DANIELLE PRIEUR, BYLINE: Mary McLeod Bethune was...

